Who is Sayali Surve? Miss India Earth 2019 who accused her Muslim husband of ‘love jihad’, harassment

Sayli Surve described her marriage with Muslim husband as the biggest mistake of her life. She gave him several chances, thinking about her children, but after a point she could no longer tolerate the abuse.

Miss India Earth 2019 winner Sayli Surve has reconverted to Hinduism. A resident of Pimpri-Chinchwad in Pune, Sayli currently lives in Mumbai. She recently came to Pune and embraced Hinduism again through religious rituals and havans. Despite strong opposition from her family, Sayli Surve had a love marriage with Mira-Bhayander-based Muslim businessman Atif Tase. She had earlier converted to Islam for the marriage and took the name Ateza Tase after converting.

Speaking to the media, Sayli Surve described the marriage as the biggest mistake of her life. She alleged that she began facing exploitation shortly after the wedding. Sayli said she has four children and endured the situation for many years for their sake.

Sayli Surve changed her children’s name

Sayli Surve has four children and has now changed her name to Aadya Surve. Speaking about her difficult marriage, she revealed that she had a love marriage with businessman Atif Tase in 2019 after meeting him through a mutual friend. Despite strong opposition from her family, she went ahead with the marriage against their wishes, a decision she now says she regrets.

Sayli Surve said, “I had to convert because it was necessary for the marriage. After the initial process, I stayed with him. When you live with someone 24 hours a day, you begin to understand their habits and background.”

Sayli Surve, who had a masters degree in aviatio, said she had considered leaving the marriage many times but was often betrayed. She added that she gave him several chances, thinking about her children, but after a point she could no longer tolerate the abuse. She said that when someone hears abuse 24 hours a day and is beaten without any fault, things that once seemed unacceptable slowly start to feel normal.

Sayli Surve said that since her children are now growing up, she did not want them to witness the situation or carry its trauma for the rest of their lives, which is why she took this drastic step. She added that she believes it was a case of “love jihad,” and acknowledged that some people question her for saying so. She said, “People ask how I can say this when I made the decision myself. But at that time, I didn’t have enough understanding. I trusted him and went with him, believing he was a good person.”

Namaz was forcibly read

She said she never liked to criticise any religion and, being a Hindu by birth, tried to follow the teachings she had learned since childhood for a long time. However, when she faced open opposition, she had to stop. Gradually, she said she was told that other religions were nothing like Islam and was taught how to pray, which she also followed. Sayli said she has even changed her children’s names so they know her religion. She added that she has filed several FIRs and will record her statement in two days. Concerned for her and her children’s safety, she couldn’t go to Mumbai, but said the police are helping her and will come to Pune instead.

In an emotional appeal to other women, Sayali Surve said, “Any girl who is enduring such things, please don’t endure it. God has not given us life to lose in front of such Ravanas. Don’t get discouraged. I was there for 10 years because I have four children. I spent so many years thinking that as a mother I should allow my kids to get the love of both their parents. But as a human being, my patience was over. I had to come out for my children.”

