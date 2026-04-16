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Who is Shreyas Iyers sister Shresta Iyer? Faced trolling after PBKS vs KKR IPL match, shares close bond with Yuzvendra Chahals ex-wife Dhanashree

Who is Shreyas Iyer’s sister Shresta Iyer? Faced trolling after PBKS vs KKR IPL match, shares close bond with Yuzvendra Chahal’s ex-wife Dhanashree

Meet Shreyas Iyer's sister Shresta Iyer who got a lot of hate on social media recently for backing Punjab Kings. See the whole controversy.

Shreyas Iyer with sister Shresta Iyer

Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer’s sister, Shresta Iyer, has been making headlines after a controversy erupted following the Punjab Kings’ IPL 2026 match against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Shresta had posted a clip on Instagram joking that her brother’s team, PBKS, had ‘gifted’ a point to KKR.

In a video shared by Shresta, she said, ‘Saade Punjabiyan da dil vadda hunda ae. Lo, ditta ek point (We Punjabis have a big heart, so we gave you a point).’ The video led to heavy trolling and threats, prompting her to delete it quickly. She later announced that she had taken down the video, citing the nature of the responses she received. ‘I’ve decided to take down my recent video as it seems it was misunderstood by some. It was meant to be light-hearted banter, but I respect that not everyone saw it that way. However, it’s been quite upsetting to receive not just negativity, but also a few threatening messages over it,’ she wrote on Instagram.

Who is Shreyas Iyer’s sister Shresta Iyer?

Shreyas Iyer’s sister, Shresta Iyer, is a renowned dancer, choreographer, and social media influencer. She has over 300,000 followers on Instagram and is known for her dance videos. Shresta made her Bollywood debut with the film Sarkari Bachcha. She later appeared in the item song ‘Agreement Kar Le’. She created a sensation with the track, garnering widespread praise for her dance moves and on-screen presence.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shresta Iyer (@shrestaiyer29)



Shresta Iyer says that she always follows her brother’s advice in her career. She adds that it is because of his support that she has been able to do well.

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Recently, a dance video of Shresta Iyer and Yuzvendra Chahal’s ex-wife Dhanashree went viral, in which they were seen dancing to the song ‘Sheesha.’ While some praised Shresta and Dhanashree’s chemistry, others found it surprising. Dhanashree dancing with Shresta raised eyebrows, especially after her divorce from Chahal. Many were left wondering when and how this bond formed.

Watch the dance video of Shresta and Dhanashree

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shresta Iyer (@shrestaiyer29)

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