Who Is Sir Nils Olav? The Penguin With Third Highest Rank In Norwegian Military

The tradition of honouring penguins dates back to the 1970s when the Norwegian King's Guard adopted a penguin during his visit to the zoo.

All about Sir Nils Olav III. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Did you know that penguins are also an integral part of the Norwegian military? Yes, you heard it right! Today, we are going to talk about Sir Nils Olav III, a penguin who has been promoted to the rank of Major General within the Norwegian Army, the third highest rank in the military. He was bestowed with this honour during a dedicated ceremony hosted at the Edinburgh Zoo, where Sir Nils Olav III lives. The images of Sir Nils being promoted to Brigadier have now been going viral.

Arise, Sir Penguin 🐧🫡 The highest-ranking penguin in the world, Sir Nils Olav III, has been promoted to Major General by the Norwegian King's Guard 🏅 Sir Nils now holds the third highest rank in the Norwegian Army! Find out more about Sir Nils 👉 https://t.co/mQ4zGKqUbk pic.twitter.com/PVfw9KKz0H — Edinburgh Zoo (@EdinburghZoo) August 21, 2023

Who Is Sir Nils Olav III?

The announcement of Sir Nils being promoted to the rank of Major General was made on Twitter. Additionally, the Edinburgh Zoo further revealed information about Sir Nils highlighting this role as the mascot of His Majesty the King’s Guard. This title was given to the penguin when he was adopted during the Band and Drill team’s involvement in The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.

Previously, Sir Nils Olav III held the title of Brigadier. Sharing the announcement, the Zoo wrote on Twitter, “Arise, Sir Penguin…The highest-ranking penguin in the world, Sir Nils Olav III, has been promoted to Major General by the Norwegian King’s Guard…Sir Nils now holds the third highest rank in the Norwegian Army!” The post has gone viral and garnered around 140k views.

Penguins Role In The Norwegian Army

It might also be interesting to know that the practice of honouring penguins is not new, but dates back to the 1970s. In 1972, the Norwegian King’s Guard adopted a penguin during a visit to the zoo.

Netizens React To The Viral Post

Reacting to the post, a Twitter user wrote in the comment section, “I can’t be the first to point out that he is the very model of a modern major general.” Meanwhile, another netizen shared, “Imagine being a brigadier who has been holding out for a promotion for years and having to see this.” A person even jokingly asked, “Does this now make Edinburgh Zoo a legitimate military target in the event of a war?” while a comment read, “He is going to get very cocky with the other penguins.”

