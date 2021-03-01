On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the first dose of Covaxin, India’s homegrown coronavirus vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech and Indian Council of Medical Research, at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi. In a tweet, he wrote, “Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19. I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!” Also Read - Video of PM Modi Taking First Dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin at AIIMS | Watch

The PM also posted a picture of himself taking the first dose of the vaccine in which he is seen sporting a Assamese ‘gamocha’ and getting inoculated with a smile on his face. Notably, it was Sister P Niveda from Puducherry who administered Covaxin dose to PM Modi. The second nurse who attended to the PM as part of the vaccination team was from Kerala, Rosamma Anil.

Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19. I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free! pic.twitter.com/5z5cvAoMrv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 1, 2021

P Niveda, who has been with AIIMS for three years now, said she learnt this morning that the Prime Minister was coming for vaccine, NDTV reported. After administering the dose to the PM, Niveda recounted her memorable experience, saying that it was great to meet him. She also said that the PM interacted with her and asked her where is she from.

“I am posted at the vaccine centre. I was called. We found out PM sir is coming today. It was great to meet PM sir,” she said.

Not only that, PM Modi remarked after receiving the vaccine: “Laga bhi diya aur pata bhi nahin chala (Already done? I didn’t even feel it).”

The second dose will be given to the PM in 28 days.

In the second phase, vaccine would be administered free at government facilities and for Rs 250 a dose at private hospitals. The government is hoping to speed up vaccination drive as daily new cases continue to rise.