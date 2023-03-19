Home

Who is Snehdeep Singh Kalsi? Singer Who Went Viral For Kesariya’s Mesmerising Rendition in Five Languages

Snehdeep Singh Kalsi mesmerized the internet by singing 'Kesariya' in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi - Here is everything you need to know about the viral singing sensation:

Snehdeep Singh Kalsi sang ‘Kesariya,’ one of the well-known songs from the movie Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, in a viral video. The best part about the song was that the singer sang it in five different languages including Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam. The soul-stirring song was originally sung by Arijit Singh and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. PM Narendra Modi praised the singer for his enchanting voice on Twitter. The caption read, “Came across this amazing rendition by the talented @SnehdeepSK. In addition to the melody, it is a great manifestation of the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.’ Superb!”

PM Modi Lauds Singer Snehdeep Singh Kalsi

Came across this amazing rendition by the talented @SnehdeepSK. In addition to the melody, it is a great manifestation of the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.’ Superb! pic.twitter.com/U2MA3rWJNi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 17, 2023

Here is everything you need to know about Snehdeep Singh Kalsi, a man whose remarkable voice has captivated the internet.

WHO IS SNEHDEEP SINGH KALSI?

Snehdeep Singh Kalsi, a Mumbai-based singer, works as a Deputy Manager at Mahindra Finance. He completed his education in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad. He then proceeded to the Gujarat-based Charusat University’s Chandubhai S. Patel Institute of Technology (CSPIT). He earned his B.Tech from the University. Singh soon relocated to Bengaluru after his undergraduate degree to pursue MBA in marketing at the Symbiosis Institute of Business Management. Snehdeep used to perform music at gatherings and competitions where he could display his talents.

Businessman Anand Mahindra, singer Pritam, and many others lauded the singer for such amazing retention. Online users were also impressed by his phenomenal skills in the viral video.

Anand Mahindra Heaps Praises on Snehdeep Singh Kalsi

Just beautiful. This is what an UNBREAKABLE, united India sounds like… https://t.co/HkKSgrNa2y — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 17, 2023

Singer Pritam Appreciates Snehdeep Singh Kalsi

Thank you so much Pritam Da. ❤️ Means a lot coming from you https://t.co/lyfzmtNuiu — Snehdeep Singh Kalsi (@SnehdeepSK) March 18, 2023

Vivek Agnihotri on Snehdeep Singh Kalsi’s Musical Rendention

वाह उस्ताद वाह… ਮੇਰੇ ਨੌਜਵਾਨ ਭਰਾ ਤੁਸੀਂ ਅਜਿਹੇ ਹੋਣਹਾਰ ਗਾਇਕ ਹੋ… ਮਾਂ ਸਰਸਵਤੀ ਤੁਹਾਨੂੰ ਅਸੀਸ ਦੇਵੇ…

All Indian languages are so beautiful… so musical… so harmonious! Listen and bless the artist. https://t.co/HukZAwFRhq — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 15, 2023

Snehdeep Singh Kalsi’s music video reshared by PM Narendra Modi has over 4M views, over 16K retweets and 92.4K likes.

