A photo of a saint holding a Javelin, an anti-tank missile launcher, in her arms is going viral on social media. As Russia continues to wage war on Ukraine, the photo, being hailed as 'St Javelin', has become a symbol of Ukraine's resistance.

A website with the name St Javelin has been launched to raise funds to support Ukraine. The website is selling clothes, flags and stickers with the icon.

What is Javelin? How is it used?

Javelin is an anti-tank-guided munition that can be carried and launched by a single person. Designed by the US defence firms in the late 1980s, the Javelin weighs about 50 pounds. Javelin can be fired from the soldier and does not need any millie launcher. According to reports, Ukrainian defence is largely depending on the Javelin to counter the all-out attack of the Russian troops.

Once the missile is fired, it can fire up to 490ft into the air before it comes down on the target in a curveball shot. Javelin is a shoot and scoot weapon, which means the soldiers can run after firing the shot.

According to reports, Ukraine did not have Javelin for long and in 2018 made the first purchase from the United States.

The US, UK and Estonia have sent these Javelin to Ukraine amid the ongoing crisis.

Apart from Javelin, Ukraine has next-generation light anti-tank weapons, stringer missiles, Bayraktar TB2 drones, 152mm artillery ammunition etc.