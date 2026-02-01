Home

Viral

Who is Tahir, the Free Fire gamer whos trending everywhere?

Who is Tahir, the Free Fire gamer who’s trending everywhere?

On January 31, the early reports suggested that he was rushed to the hospital after committing suicide at the GodLike Esports bootcamp. Scroll down to read the details.

Image: Instagram @godlike.in

Viral news: You must have come across the name ‘Tahir Godlike’ at least once since January 31. Social media is buzzing with reels, posts, and every type of content format about Tahir. It’s because the 24-year-old allegedly committed suicide and was immediately rushed to the hospital on January 31, where he was put on ventilator support but ultimately passed away. If you’re still wondering who Tahir Godlike or Tahir Fuego is, we’ve got you covered. He was a popular gamer who played Free Fire professionally and was known as the Shotgun King of India. He was associated with a famous esports organisation known as GodLike Esports.

Who was Tahir Fuego?

Tahir Fuego was a famous Free Fire gamer who had played the game professionally while being associated with GodLike Esports. He was also known as the Shotgun King. After working with several big names like Nigma Galaxy, he joined GodLike Esports. Since then, he has won multiple titles and awards. He attained the third position in both the Booyah Open and the Free Fire India Championship.

Also Read: Pilots caught cleaning aircraft’s windshield with water, internet is divided over security aspect | Watch viral video



Tahir Fuego passed away on January 31

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GodLike Esports (@godlike.in)

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The official handle of GodLike Esports shared a post on the death of the 24-year-old gamer with the caption, “Rest in Peace Tahir. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during these difficult times. May his soul rest in peace.”

Tahir Fuego was also known as Tahir Godlike. On January 31, the early reports suggested that he was rushed to the hospital after committing suicide at the GodLike Esports bootcamp. In the hospital, he was put on a ventilator support due to his critical condition. However, he could not be saved and passed away.

Also Read: Jeep driver hits e-rickshaw, drags injured man on bonnet in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh; bystanders scream in fear | Watch viral video

How did Tahir Fuego die?

Even though multiple reports suggested that Tahir had committed suicide, there’s no confirmed source on the same. The reports so far only suggest that he committed suicide in the bootcamp, from where he was rushed to the hospital nearby and died.

Reactions of the gaming community

The death of the young player has taken the gaming community by surprise. Naman Manthur, Payal Gaming, Chetan Chandgude, and many others expressed their condolences in the comment section.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.