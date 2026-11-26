Who is Vardhman Jain, the Chennai-based businessman who donated 121 kg of gold worth Rs 206 crore to Andhra Tirumala temple

Who is Vardhman Jain? Know all about the Chennai-based Access Healthcare founder and philanthropist who donated 121 kg of gold ornaments worth Rs 206 crore to Tirumala temple.

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Vardhman Jain, the Chennai-based businessman who donated 121 kg of gold worth Rs 206 crore to Andhra Tirumala temple (Image: X.com/@TTDevasthanams)

Imagine walking up to the Tirumala temple and offering 121 kg of gold worth an estimated Rs 206 crore. Chennai-based businessman Vardhman Jain and his wife Radhika have drawn massive attention by making what is reportedly the largest gold donation by a single individual donor to the temple. Presented in the presence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, this extraordinary religious offering has captured widespread interest, making everyone wonder who the entrepreneur behind this historic contribution is.

Vardhman and Radhika Jain present 121 kg collection at Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh

On Thursday, Vardhman and Radhika Jain presented the 121 kg collection of 46 specially crafted gold ornaments to Lord Venkateswara at the Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh. Valued at approximately Rs 206 crore, the collection includes a crown, necklaces, armlets, shoulder ornaments, a waist belt, a conch, a discus, and other traditional embellishments, some studded with diamonds. Handed over in the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, it is described as one of the most significant offerings in the history of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

భూలోక వైకుంఠం తిరుమల క్షేత్రంలో కొలువుదీరిన కలియుగ ప్రత్యక్ష దైవం శ్రీ వేంకటేశ్వర స్వామివారికి ఓ భక్తుడు 121 కిలోల బంగారాన్ని విరాళంగా, ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ ముఖ్యమంత్రివర్యులు శ్రీ నారా చంద్రబాబు నాయుడు గారి సమక్షంలో శ్రీవారికి సమర్పించారు. #Tirumala #TTD #SriVenkateswaraSwamy #GoldDonation #Govinda #Tirupati #VardhmanJain #RadhikaJain #TTDOfficialUpdates — Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (@TTDevasthanams) November 26, 2026

Who is Vardhman Jain?

Vardhman Jain is the founder and vice-chairman of Access Healthcare, a global healthcare technology and revenue cycle management company, and also serves as a director at Asia (Chennai) Engineering. An alumnus of Chennai’s Loyola College where he studied Statistics, he later pursued postgraduate studies in Computer Science at the University of Texas at Austin. His entrepreneurial journey began in 1997 when he co-founded Vision HealthSource with Anurag Jain, a medical billing and healthcare claims management company that was acquired by Perot Systems in 2003.

Philanthropic works of Vardhman Jain

Alongside his business roles, Jain heads the trust role at Kanchi Kamakoti CHILDS Trust Hospital in Chennai, extending his philanthropic work to paediatric healthcare. His association with the Tirumala temple also goes back several years. Before this gold donation, he had reportedly contributed Rs 7 crore towards the Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel, Rs 5 crore for a cattle-feed mixing plant at the TTD Goshala, Rs 1 crore for a coin-sorting machine, and electric buses for transportation at the temple.