On August 3, 1948, Filipino-American diver Victoria “Vicki” Draves made history as she became the first Asian-American woman to win an Olympic medal! Commemorating the day, Google celebrated the exemplary woman on the anniversary of her winning the gold medal in the women’s 3-meter springboard event at the London Summer Olympics in 1948. Also Read - My Aim is to Win Gold at Tokyo Olympics: Boxer Lovlina Borgohain

The tech giant shared images of Draves diving into a pool and another picture of her sporting her two gold medals. Though the doodle was not meant for India, there has been considerable interest in her and Google searches about her accomplishments in India as well.

Today’s Google Doodle celebrates Filipino American diver and coach Victoria "Vicki" Draves, the first Asian American woman to win an Olympic medal. On this day in 1948, Draves won the gold medal in the women’s 3-meter springboard event at the London Summer Olympics. pic.twitter.com/ArDQZ8LL75 — Angry Asian Man (@angryasianman) August 3, 2020

Who was she?

Victoria Draves was born Victoria Taylor Manalo in the South of Market district of San Francisco on December 31st, 1924. According to the Olympics website, she started swimming lessons aged 10 and took up diving as a teenager at the encouragement of a coach.

Later, she changed her name to the more Americanized Vicki Taylor to be allowed membership with the Fairmont Hotel Swimming and Diving Club when she was 16.

However, she faced a lot of ethnic prejudice and discrimination as her family revealed that she was not allowed in the posh clubs and public pools often drained the pools after she finished training there.

Overcoming all obstacles, she went on the win three national titles. Defying the discrimination, Vicki Draves still proudly represented the United States in the 1948 Olympics, where she also became the first female diver to come top in both the three- and 10-metre springboard.

After the Olympics, Vicki Draves became a professional diver and toured with her husband, coach Lyle Draves. Draves had four sons David, Jeff, Dale and Kim, and passed away at the age of 85 in 2010.