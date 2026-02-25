Home

Viral

Who is Vraj Tank? 100 per cent visually impaired coder from Gujarat who aims to become successful software engineer

Who is Vraj Tank? 100 per cent visually impaired coder from Gujarat who aims to become ‘successful software engineer’

Vraj Tank from Junagadh is 100 per cent visually impaired and dreams of pursuing a master's degree in computer applications. Scroll down to know about his passion toward technology.

Image: X @PTI (videograb)

Viral News: When people often give excuses to avoid doing tasks related to their daily chores, a story of a 19-year-old from Gujarat’s Junagadh has come to light. The 100 per cent visually impaired Vraj Tank has been suffering from the eye condition since birth. However, he never let it become a setback. Tank won the first position in the Senior Advanced Python category at the competition named ‘Saksham First Coders’, which was held in Delhi. The journey of Vraj is not just inspirational but also an eye-opener for people that determination can actually take you to soaring heights. Vraj’s story was shared by PTI. You can watch the viral video here.

Viral video

VIDEO | Nineteen-year-old Vraj Tank from Junagadh, Gujarat, who has been 100% visually impaired since birth, has made his mark in coding. He won first place in the Senior Advanced Python category at the national ‘Saksham First Coders’ competition in Delhi. Supported by Gujarat… pic.twitter.com/KJrzqttZib — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 25, 2026

Who is Vraj Tank?

Vraj Tank is a 19-year-old student who’s pursuing a bachelor’s degree in computer applications. What’s surprising about his journey is that Tank from Gujarat’s Junagadh has been 100 per cent visually impaired from the time he was born. He completed his schooling until Class 5 at Rashtriya Andhjan Mandal in Junagadh.

In grade 8, he observed his sister developing a mobile application, which greatly encouraged him to know more about technology. A year later, in Class 9, he learnt HTML through a mobile device. After the completion of Class 12, Vraj hardly had any opportunities, as colleges weren’t very supportive of his visual impairment. Currently, he’s a fourth-semester student at Noble University, Junagadh.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Dreams of Vraj Tank

Vraj Tank told PTI that he dreams of becoming a successful software engineer and wants to pursue a master’s degree in computer applications. He also added that with the right timing and guidance, success is possible in every field.

Vraj’s journey is inspirational, resilient, and full of determination. Despite being 100 per cent visually impaired, he never allowed his shortcomings to come in the way of his dreams. He dreams big and inspires others. From observing her sister developing mobile applications to having the knack of becoming a successful software engineer, Vraj Tank’s journey is truly commendable. Due to his passion for coding, he secured the first position in the Senior Advanced Python category at the competition named ‘Saksham First Coders’, which was held in Delhi.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.