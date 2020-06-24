Pakistan’s Science and Technology Minister, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, recently became the butt of all jokes on Twitter for confusing solar eclipse with lunar eclipse. Cornered on social media for lacking the basic knowledge and understanding of the common difference between the kinds of eclipses, Hussain was brutally trolled by the netizens. Also Read - Delhi Govt's New COVID-19 Response Plan: Every House to be Screened by July 6

The incident occurred ahead of the recent annular solar eclipse when Hussain shared information on solar eclipse, its timing, phases and other defining features. However, he captioned it in Urdu which translates to, “More information about lunar eclipses (sic).” Also Read - PIA Plane Crash in Pakistan Was Due to Human Error, Not Technical Glitch, Says Preliminary Report

Grabbing eyeballs for the confusion made, Twitter had a field day trolling the post. While one user wrote, “Who made him a minister of science and technology lol. He don’t even know the difference between solar and lunar eclipse (sic)”, another tweeted, “Haha see our minsters, without rechecking & confirmation they r putting such wrong info on their accounts. I am thinking how they are managing such ministries? (sic)”

Check out Twitter’s reaction on the post here:

Who made him a minister of science and technology lol. He don’t even know the difference between solar and lunar eclipse. — CattierJungle03 (@CattierJungle01) June 21, 2020

Haha see our minsters, without rechecking & confirmation they r putting such wrong info on their accounts. I am thinking how they are managing such ministries? — sayed murad (@muradbukhari3) June 20, 2020

Hahaha!! Wonder 🤔 people like this holding such prestigious office and position.

Definitely the End of World is near😂😂

Height of Injustice.🤐 — Sooraj (@Sooraj2204) June 22, 2020

Sir 🙏. Lunar and solar are two different things. — M. Rashid Mukhtar (@mrashidmukhtar) June 19, 2020

This is a common mistake by flat earth believers 😁 — Ravi (@iSooPii) June 23, 2020

Oh paye science dan , solar eclipse hai , lunar eclipse nahi — FARHAN EJAZ QURESHI (@farhaneq) June 19, 2020

Sir it is Sooraj Girhan. Hope you rectify. It is human error — Ahmar Aftab, PMS (@AhmarAftab28) June 19, 2020

Entire government is on crack. — Mani (@manidar) June 19, 2020

Lunar eclipse!!! Really?? — UtpalG (@UtpalGautam5) June 19, 2020

Mr. Scientist ‘Solar Eclipse’ ka matlab Suraj grehan hota hai 🤣🤣 — Awaisome (@AwaisHQ) June 19, 2020

The solar eclipse took place on June 21. The partial phase of the solar eclipse began at 9.16 am on Sunday, gave way to the annular phase from 10.19 am and continued till 3.04 pm. The sky lovers headed out with eye-shielding gears or stayed in as per various traditions and superstitions. Yet, none could hold back the urge to view the dramatic ‘ring of fire’ as the moon aligned in between the sun and the Earth but failed to completely obscure the sunlight.