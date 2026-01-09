Home

Who owns Burj Khalifa, Dubai’s iconic skyscraper? Not Sultan of UAE, Prince Salman, Qatar’s Emir; his name is…, net worth is…

Dubai-based real estate developer Emaar Properties owns the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building.

With an impressive height of 828 meters (2,717 feet), the Burj Khalifa is the tallest building in the world. The Burj Khalifa was opened to the public in 2010. Originally intended as a mixed-use tower(s), it contains high-end residences, corporate offices, hotels, and restaurants, as well as observation decks for visitors. Construction of Burj Khalifa, an iconic building located in Dubai, began in 2004. It is stated that Burj Khalifa will be three times as tall as the Eiffel Tower and nearly double the height of the Empire State Building. But do you know who owns the world’s tallest building?

Who is the real owner of Dubai’s Burj Khalifa?

Dubai-based real estate developer Emaar Properties owns the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building. In 1997, the company was founded by Mohamed Alabbar, an Emirati businessman who serves as its chairman. The world’s tallest building was built by a man who was not born in a castle but rather in a little house. Born in 1956, Mohammed Alabbar is the firstborn of 12 siblings. His father was a captain of the dhows, traditional Arab wooden trading vessels. Mohamed Alabbar grew up in the area of Rashidiya, located in Dubai.

What is the net worth of the Burj Khalifa’s owner?

Mohammed Alabbar was raised in a very humble home environment. This background served as the motivating factor in his life. His education took him around the globe. In 1981, after having attended and graduated from Seattle University, he received his degree in Business, which helped him to lay the groundwork for his multi-billion-dollar empire.

After returning to the UAE, he embarked on a rapid rise in public service, beginning his career at the Central Bank and eventually going on to play a pivotal role in shaping Dubai’s economy as the founding director general of the Department of Economic Development. Alabbar forged a significant and defining career relationship with the ruler of Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

In addition to the Burj Khalifa, Emaar Properties has developed several other landmark projects, including the Dubai Mall, the upcoming Dubai Creek Tower, and the Dubai Fountain. According to the Forbes, he even owns stakes in Riyadh-based e-commerce platform Noon.com and Dubai-based digital bank Zand Bank. According to Forbes, his net worth is $2.3 Billion. According to the Forbes, World’s Billionaires List The Richest In 2025 list, Alabbar secured the 1573 rank.

