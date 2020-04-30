We have often heard the saying crime doesn’t pay, and well it does hold true up to a certain point, as in you do the crime, you do the time. But what if you were offered a certain amount of money to watch some of the most gruesome documentaries that are based on serial killers and murderers? Would you go for it? Also Read - COVID-19 Lockdown Effect: Saharanpur Glimpses Himalayan Peaks After 30 Years Due to Clear Sky

The offer was made by documentary streaming service MagellanTV, which wants someone to watch 16 of such documentaries that are based on real-life stories of the world’s most infamous serial killers and haunting details of the paranormal in just 24 hours while live-streaming the experience. Also Read - Top 12 Horror Movies And Series on Netflix India That You Should Watch During Lockdown

The list of 16 will include documentaries like Manson’s Missing Victims, Last Confessions of the Cannibal, and also on illicit trafficking and organ trading on the black market. The documentaries that a person is expected to binge watch on are:

Manson’s Missing Victims – 47 min

Manson 40 Years Later – 90 min

Tortured to Death: Murdering the Nanny – 44 min

Murder on the Internet – 86 min

Women on Death Row – 53 min

Killer in the Family – 45 min

Columbine Massacre: In the Killer’s Mind – 51 min

Last Confessions of the Cannibal – 58 min

Behind Bars – 288 min

Parachute Murder Plot – 46 min

Art Trafficking: Gray Market – 53 min

Crimes that Made History – 130 min

Jonestown: Paradise Lost – 200 min

Undercover Asia – 132 min

Trafficking Pills – 54 min

Delhi Cops – 92 min

On its website, MagellanTV said the person brave enough to take on the challenge will win $1000, 1-year free membership, and 3-month memberships for three of the person’s friends and family once the task is completed.

On how to apply, it instructed that those who fancy taking on the job should just fill out their application form or send in a video making a case of their eligibility of the task. It also added that the contender should not worry if he/she drifted off to sleep accidentally as they will actually have 48 hours to complete this epic crime and mystery binge.

Applications for the dream job close on May 4 and you can click here to apply

The only sad part about the contest though, is that it is open to only those over the age of 18 and living in the US.