We have often heard the saying crime doesn’t pay, and well it does hold true up to a certain point, as in you do the crime, you do the time. But what if you were offered a certain amount of money to watch some of the most gruesome documentaries that are based on serial killers and murderers? Would you go for it? Also Read - COVID-19 Lockdown Effect: Saharanpur Glimpses Himalayan Peaks After 30 Years Due to Clear Sky
The offer was made by documentary streaming service MagellanTV, which wants someone to watch 16 of such documentaries that are based on real-life stories of the world’s most infamous serial killers and haunting details of the paranormal in just 24 hours while live-streaming the experience. Also Read - Top 12 Horror Movies And Series on Netflix India That You Should Watch During Lockdown
The list of 16 will include documentaries like Manson’s Missing Victims, Last Confessions of the Cannibal, and also on illicit trafficking and organ trading on the black market. The documentaries that a person is expected to binge watch on are:
Manson’s Missing Victims – 47 min
Manson 40 Years Later – 90 min
Tortured to Death: Murdering the Nanny – 44 min
Murder on the Internet – 86 min
Women on Death Row – 53 min
Killer in the Family – 45 min
Columbine Massacre: In the Killer’s Mind – 51 min
Last Confessions of the Cannibal – 58 min
Behind Bars – 288 min
Parachute Murder Plot – 46 min
Art Trafficking: Gray Market – 53 min
Crimes that Made History – 130 min
Jonestown: Paradise Lost – 200 min
Undercover Asia – 132 min
Trafficking Pills – 54 min
Delhi Cops – 92 min
On its website, MagellanTV said the person brave enough to take on the challenge will win $1000, 1-year free membership, and 3-month memberships for three of the person’s friends and family once the task is completed.
On how to apply, it instructed that those who fancy taking on the job should just fill out their application form or send in a video making a case of their eligibility of the task. It also added that the contender should not worry if he/she drifted off to sleep accidentally as they will actually have 48 hours to complete this epic crime and mystery binge.
Applications for the dream job close on May 4 and you can click here to apply
The only sad part about the contest though, is that it is open to only those over the age of 18 and living in the US.