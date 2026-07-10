‘Who throws trash like this?’: Sabeer Bhatia highlights garbage issue on Gurugram road | Viral

Taking to X, Hotmail founder Sabeer Bhatia raised concerns over garbage lying on Sunset Boulevard in the outskirts of Gurugram and questioned how it got there.

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Hotmail founder Sabeer Bhatia pointed at grabage on the side of a road in Gurugram. Image Credit: @sabeer/X

A video shared by Hotmail founder Sabeer Bhatia has sparked attention after he pointed out garbage scattered on a road in the outskirts of Gurugram. In the video posted on his X account, Bhatia questioned how the waste had been dumped at the spot.

Sabeer Bhatia raised questions about the garbage dumped on Sunset Boulevard in Gurugram’s suburbs. In his post, he wondered how the trash reached the road and whether it was a sign of “mental sickness.”

How did the trash get here? On a road called Sunset Boulevard in the suburbs of Gurugram? Is this mental sickness? pic.twitter.com/WHrMd8GEPy — Sabeer Bhatia (@sabeer) July 9, 2026

In the video, he identified the location by saying that it was Sunset Boulevard in Gurugram while showing the area.

Bhatia’s video has put the spotlight on the garbage situation in Gurugram’s outskirts, leading to discussions on social media about the condition of public spaces and waste disposal.

Internet reactions

The post has led to a wave of reactions on social media, as users put forward their perspectives. One of the users wrote, “Common across Gurgaon and now in Delhi too. I fail to understand what the hell these bodies @MunCorpGurugram @MCD_Delhi are for. Basic cleaning to roz honi chahiye? Woh kaun karega? (Basic cleaning should take place everyday? Who will do that?)”

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Another user wrote, “It’s not mental illness, it’s zero enforcement. Nobody’s ever paid a fine for it, so nobody stops.” Another user wrote, “Indians get a shot of dopamine when they throw garbage or break a rule. We have to switch over this dopamine addiction to something productive.”

A third user wrote, “I use this road to go to Delhi regularly. This road is the start of #Gurugram when one comes from Delhi. It is abundantly clear that illegal dumping of garbage and construction waste occurs regularly. There is no checking, with no respect for the law.”

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