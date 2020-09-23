Chinese virologist Dr Li-Meng Yan, who had recently alleged that COVID-19 is lab-made in Wuhan, has made another sensational claim saying that the World Health Organisation (WHO) is very much a part of the cover-up process. Also Read - Twitter Suspends Account of Chinese Virologist Who Claimed Covid-19 Was Made in Wuhan Laboratory

In an exclusive interview with WION, Yan said that the Chinese government was aware of the spread of the deadly coronavirus before publicly acknowledging it. She said that she discovered the cover-up in Wuhan while investigating the origin of the COVID-19 virus during the initial outbreak.

According to the Chinese virologist, Wuhan’s wet market is just a smokescreen from the Chinese Communist Party.

“All my experience and knowledge can tell you – Chinese Communist Party’s money and power influence the whole world, far more beyond your imagination”, she added.

Yan also claimed that the Chinese government is now trying to tarnish her reputation through social media by conducting cyber-attack on her and her immediate family in China.

She is currently in the US and has been researching on the virus since the last year. She said she was being threatened by the authorities in China, so, she had to flee to the US following safety concerns.

Last week, microblogging site Twitter suspended her account claiming the account violated the ”Twitter rules”.

“They don’t want the people to know this truth. Also, that’s why I got suspended, I got suppression and I am the target that China Communist Part wants to [sic] disappear,” she told Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

On September 12, she had claimed that the COVID -19 virus was made in a government-controlled laboratory in Wuhan and said that she has scientific proof regarding the virus origin.