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Why are 4000 rotis made every day at Mukesh Ambanis house? Check daily menu at Antilia

Why are 4000 rotis made every day at Mukesh Ambani’s house? Check daily menu at Antilia

Mukesh Ambani’s home prepares around 4,000 rotis every day. Why are so many rotis made daily? Do you know how much the Ambani family’s chef earns and what the daily menu at Antilia looks like?

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani eat homecooked meals (AI representational image)

The family of Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, is known not only for its business sense but also for its grand parties and the special dishes prepared at home. All members of the Ambani family are passionate food lovers and follow a vegetarian diet. As a result, nutritious, flavourful, and delicious meals are prepared daily, with great attention given to every dish. In this article, we will take a detailed look at the daily menu at Mukesh Ambani’s home, the monthly salary of the chef, and why as many as 4,000 rotis are made every day.

What are the favourite foods of the Ambani family?

Everyone in the Ambani family prefers simple food. The entire family, including Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, follows a strict vegetarian diet. As a result, sattvik and nutritious meals are prepared at home. After waking up in the morning, Mukesh Ambani typically has papaya juice and idli-sambar for breakfast. Similarly, Nita Ambani prefers fruits and dry fruits along with juice. Lunch usually includes dal, rice, vegetables, roti, soup, and salad, with the dal prepared in a Gujarati style. For dinner, the Ambani family opts for light and nutritious food, such as nachni or millet roti, Gujarati-style vegetables, and salad.

4,000 rotis are made daily at Antilia

At Antilia, Nita Ambani pays close attention to fitness and healthy eating. To maintain a balanced lifestyle, the Ambani family indulges in junk food only once a month, as per the reports. They also enjoy dishes like sevpuri at home once a week, which Mukesh Ambani particularly loves. Surprisingly, around 4,000 rotis are prepared daily at the Ambani house. These are made for nearly 600 staff members, including cleaners, security guards, drivers, cooks, technicians, and personal assistants. Everyone is provided with nutritious meals.

Mukesh Ambani’s home is equipped with a chapati-making machine that can produce hundreds of rotis within minutes. However, to maintain quality and taste, a skilled chef is also employed, who reportedly earns in lakhs.

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How much salary does a chef get at Antilia?

According to media reports, the Mukesh Ambani family pays the chapati chef a salary of around Rs lakh per month. The chef is in charge of making sure that every chapati is the same size, texture, and taste.

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