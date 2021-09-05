New Delhi: A fisherman in Maharashtra’s Palghar, Chandrakant Tare, went on to become a millionaire after catching 157 Ghol fishes worth Rs 1.33 crore, as reported by many digital platforms. His story of striking luck and ‘sea gold’ has gone viral. Chandrakant Tare went off fishing, after the monsoon ban on fishing in sea was lifted. Unlike his usual days, this catch turned the tables for him as he caught 157 Ghol fishes in one go. The miraculous incident left the boat crew surprised as this was the rarest of rare catches.Also Read - Crorepati Overnight! Maharashtra Fisherman Catches 157 Ghol Fish, Sells Them For Rs 1.33 Crore

According to a report published in a leading digital news portal, the massive catch of Ghol fishes were auctioned for Rs 1.33 crore by Somnath, Chandrakant Tare’s son. However, not much has been mentioned about closing the huge deal. So what is so special about the Ghol fish that makes it so rare and expensive? Also Read - Ghol Fish Sold at Rs 5.5 Lakh in Maharashtra's Palghar, Costliest Fish Caught Along The Coastline

What is Ghol fish?

Ghol fish, biologically known as ‘Protonibea Diacanthus’ and commonly called the black-spotted croaker fish, is an exotic specimen. It is and prized in east Asia for its medicinal properties. From iodine, omega-3, DHA, EPA, iron, taurine, magnesium, fluoride, to selenium, it is loaded with rich nutrients. What makes this fish to be called as ‘Sea Gold’ is a pouch in its stomach, which has potent medicinal properties and has a high valuation in the overseas market. Majorly found in the Indo-Pacific region, Ghol fish is one of the most expensive marine fish in the world. However, the levels of pollution has shifted these fishes from the shore to deep sea.

Benefits of Ghol fish

Good for eye health: This fish contains many vitamins, minerals, proteins, which helps in maintaining eyesight.

Prevent ageing and wrinkles: The collagen content in the ghol fish prevents wrinkles and also keeps the elasticity of the skin intact.

Improves IQ of infants: Omega-3 content in it improves IQ of infants if fed on a regular basis – it stimulates the growth of brain cells.

Toning muscles: The black-spotted croaker is one fish that has tremendous benefits for toning muscles because of various minerals and vitamins. It provides Vitamin C that is required for collagen and elastin synthesis which has helps to supply essentials nutrients to the muscles.