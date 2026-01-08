Why do bath towels have lines? Answer will blow your mind! It is used for...

Home

Today, many types of towels are available in different designs based on the intended use of the towel.

When we’re bathing, we naturally notice the many items in and around the bathroom that we use almost every day. Most people use these objects daily and consider them nothing more than tools for everyday use. But many of these commonplace objects also contain design features or other practical uses, which many users overlook entirely. One object that users typically grab without giving much thought is a towel.

Have you ever taken the time to examine your towel closely? If you have, then you might have noticed a couple of lines that run parallel to each other on the edges of the towel. You probably see these lines quite regularly. However, do you know the reason for these lines, or what purpose they serve on the towel?

In this article, we will provide you with some very interesting and intriguing information about these lines on towels today. Today, many types of towels are available in different designs based on the intended use of the towel. Examples include bath towels, face towels, kitchen towels, and towels to use when working out at the gym or going to the beach. Each type of towel has been made using a different type of material and is thicker, softer, with less or more absorbency, etc., depending on its intended usage.

Most towels have dobby borders, which are the lines you see across. While they sound fancy, they have a very practical purpose. The dobby borders are woven in a different pattern from the rest of the towel material; this makes them visually different from the towel. Not only do they serve as a way to decorate your towels, but they also enhance the towel’s overall durability, strength, and performance by utilizing an intentionally designed dobby border that serves a functional purpose rather than simply being used for aesthetics.

Towels experience considerable wear and tear in terms of use, handling and laundering. Due to this, they may suffer from fraying, tearing or unraveling of their edges when used heavily over time. Additionally, the dobby border provides support for the ends of the towel while also enabling the towel to maintain its shape after being washed multiple times.

The borders on towels not only extend their life span but also enhance their functionality by supporting the towel’s shape while reducing the stiffness and thickness. In turn, towels remain absorbent, soft, and comfortable to use while avoiding a bulky feeling.

Dobby borders define the towel’s strength, and structure, but they also provide an appearance of quiet beauty. In addition to providing an added layer of protection around the edges of the towel, the woven lines along the edges give the towel a custom-tailored appearance that adds an element of luxury to your everyday bath routine.

