New Delhi: Handloom can enrich our daily lives and surroundings in many ways — from clothing to furnishings to masks in COVID times to wall hanging, Union minister Smriti Irani tweeted this on the occasion of the National Handloom Day, along with her photo of wearing a handloom saree and mask. The Union minister also nominated her Cabinet colleagues to share their thoughts on handloom, when Twitter users reminded the minister that she is the textile minister and it is her ministry that has abolished the All India Handloom Board in the last week of July. Also Read - National Handloom Day 2020: Designer Anavila on Condition of Indian Weavers And Need of Govt Intervention | Interview
Also Read - I am Very Interested in Politics! Smriti Irani's Rare Video From Miss India Contest Goes Viral
“In consonance with the Government of India vision of ‘Minimum Government and Maximum Governance’, a leaner government machinery and the need for systematic rationalisation of government bodies, the Government of India has abolished All India Handloom Board with effect from the date of this resolution,” the notification, abolishing the 28-year-old board, said.
The Board was established in 1992.