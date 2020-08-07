New Delhi: Handloom can enrich our daily lives and surroundings in many ways — from clothing to furnishings to masks in COVID times to wall hanging, Union minister Smriti Irani tweeted this on the occasion of the National Handloom Day, along with her photo of wearing a handloom saree and mask. The Union minister also nominated her Cabinet colleagues to share their thoughts on handloom, when Twitter users reminded the minister that she is the textile minister and it is her ministry that has abolished the All India Handloom Board in the last week of July. Also Read - National Handloom Day 2020: Designer Anavila on Condition of Indian Weavers And Need of Govt Intervention | Interview

“In consonance with the Government of India vision of ‘Minimum Government and Maximum Governance’, a leaner government machinery and the need for systematic rationalisation of government bodies, the Government of India has abolished All India Handloom Board with effect from the date of this resolution,” the notification, abolishing the 28-year-old board, said.

After @smritiirani abolishes Handloom Board 5 days back, dont u have a bit of shame to say these lies. https://t.co/LfuULGZPQC — INDIA IS GREAT🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@INDIAisGR8at70) August 7, 2020

Amazing to see them promote this days after they shutdown handloom board. https://t.co/dyWIKXHZ33 — Theyagarajan S (@taggy) August 7, 2020

Is that why you shut down the handloom board? :))) https://t.co/oWnyYfKO1N — Jasmin 🇮🇳 (@jazzmatazz23) August 7, 2020

The Union Ministry of Textiles scrapped the 28-year-old All India Handloom Board last month. Weavers & craftsmen have suffered the most in this regime. It must take immense shamelessness for her to put out this tweet. https://t.co/YoVEAjsBCz — अभिषेक शुभम (@Kapol_Kalpanna) August 7, 2020

Takes an immense lack of shame to say this 5 days after permanently shutting down the Handloom Board. https://t.co/FwJ168KCXf — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) August 7, 2020

The Board was established in 1992.