From Rs 25k to Rs 2.5 Lakh: Why this employee says life was better before

An employee on social media said that when their income was lower, even small purchases felt meaningful. They remembered celebrating simple things and enjoying experiences that now feel ordinary.

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The employee said they had achieved the "golden number" they once aspired to but he was still unhappy. AI-generated image

While a higher salary is often associated with greater happiness, one corporate employee has revealed that the opposite has been true in their case. Despite a substantial increase in earnings, they say they now feel less enthusiastic about life than they did earlier in their career when their income was much lower.

In a Reddit post, the employee opened up about how reaching a monthly income of Rs 2.5 lakh has left them feeling emotionally disconnected rather than satisfied. Their remarks resonated with many people online, triggering a wider discussion about the limits of money in bringing happiness.

More exciting life on a smaller salary

The employee, in a Reddit post titled “Earning Rs 2.5 lakhs a month, but I’ve never felt poorer. The Rs 25k version of me was happier,” compared their current life with the days when they earned Rs 25,000 a month, saying they felt happier and more content back then.

The employee said they had achieved the “golden number” they once aspired to. With Rs 2.5 lakh being deposited into their account each month, they appear successful by society’s standards. However, they admitted that despite reaching this milestone, they feel strangely empty and disconnected from the sense of achievement they expected.

The employee said that when their income was lower, even small purchases felt meaningful. They remembered celebrating simple things and enjoying experiences that now feel ordinary.

The employee recalled that when their monthly salary was Rs 25,000, even modest expenses brought genuine joy. A simple dinner out felt like a celebration of hard work, and purchasing new clothes was a memorable occasion. According to them, money had a deeper sense of value at the time, and life felt more alive and meaningful.

Savings are growing but joy is missing

According to the worker, much of their monthly salary is set aside for savings and investments. While they understand the value of building a secure future, they admitted feeling as though they are sacrificing too much of today’s happiness in the process.

Describing themselves as a “glorified data entry clerk” for their own finances, they said nearly half of their income disappears as soon as it arrives.

“Snatched away into investments, mutual funds, and emergency reserves. I am building a future fortress for a person I don’t even know yet, while starving the person I am today.”

They added that after spending more than 40 hours a week working, very little money is left for personal enjoyment.

“I trade 40+ hours a week of my youth, stress, and sanity for a high-score screen I’m not allowed to spend. How do I get the spark back? How do I stop feeling like a highly-paid spectator in my own life?”

How did users react?

Several internet users reacted to the post. One of the users wrote, “Spend more, go on foreign trips, live life fully, bring the fire/need back to earn more”. Meanwhile another wrote, “You just learned about the diminishing value of happiness that money can buy. At 25K even 2K expense was an achievement, now it’s just a normal expense that don’t give that feeling.”

A third user wrote, “I can understand you completely I make 50k a month and atleast you are able to save and invest I can’t even do that It just feels shi**y being an adult like spend a month slogging and then when the money credits your account boom it vanishes I’m so done with life at times that I don’t feel like waking up in the morning and just sleep forever in peace.”