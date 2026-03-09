Why is Anurag Dobhal, UK07 Rider trending all over internet? Livestream crash, mental health crisis; here’s everything you need to know

Home

Why is Anurag Dobhal, UK07 Rider trending all over internet? Livestream crash, mental health crisis; heres everything you need to know

Anurag Dobhal Family Dispute: Anurag Dobhal is all over the internet for attempting suicide in his livestream. Just days before the accident, he opened up about depression amid the family dispute. Scroll down to know details.

Image: Instagram @anurag_dobhal

Viral news: The popular vlogger and former Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dobhal, also known as UK07 Rider, has become the talk of the town after a shocking crash occurred during his livestream. The surprising incident took place on the Delhi-Meerut Highway. According to the reports, the popular YouTuber was driving at a high speed of 140-150 kilometres per hour. What’s even more surprising is that he was on a livestream with a massive audience when the incident happened. If you’re unaware of the controversy, here we bring you the complete story in detail.

How did the crash happen?

The reports are suggesting that the crash happened on a livestream with an audience of over 80,000 people. During the course of the accident, Anurag Bobhal appeared extremely distressed emotionally and kept speaking about feeling lonely and other issues. In addition, just before the crash took place, he was heard saying, “Final ride,” in the livestream. The video of the same is making rounds on social media platforms.

How’s Anurag Dobhal, aka UK07 Rider, now?

After the visuals of the scary accident surfaced on social media, the internet became extremely worried about Anurag’s life. With many doubting an unfortunate incident due to the alleged suicide attempt, people took a sigh of relief when reports came that he was admitted to the hospital after sustaining severe injuries and is being attended to by the doctors.

According to the latest report, Anurag is out of the ICU now. The hospital gave a confirmation that he’s stable, and his wife, Ritika Chauhan, is the only person allowed to meet him.

Concerns about mental health

Some days before the tragic accident, the YouTuber became vocal about the mental harassment, stress, and distress he was undergoing. What followed later sparked great discussions about mental health on social media, as no one could have predicted that this could happen to a popular vlogger. The netizens were quick to bring light to the topics concerning mental pressure and loneliness.

Who’s Anurag, and what’s his family feud?

Anurag Dobyal, a motovlogger born in Dehradun, became popular for his motorcycle riding videos on YouTube. He has a massive fan following. Recently, he accused his family members of mental harassment in a 2-hour-long vlog titled ‘Last Vlog’.

In the video, he shared how his family members tried to take control of his bank accounts and continuously troubled him mentally, which led him into depression.

Just some days after the video, the suicide attempt of Anurag came as a shock to everyone, and everyone was left concerned for his health.

