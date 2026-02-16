Home

Viral

Why is Bangladeshs Parliament House, Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban, considered very special? Tarique Rahman will take oath here

Why is Bangladesh’s Parliament House, Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban, considered very special? Tarique Rahman will take oath here

The building is eight stories tall and has an octagonal structure, consisting of nine distinct blocks.

The Bangladesh Parliament House is known as the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban. (Images: Wikipedia)

New Delhi: After a landslide victory in the Bangladesh elections, Tariq Rahman, the head of the Bangladesh National Party (BNP), will be sworn in as Prime Minister. He will be taking this oath in his country’s Parliament. This Parliament is unparalleled in terms of parliamentary complexes and buildings worldwide. Its construction began before the country’s formation and continued for many years after its formation. And now, it is counted among the most beautiful and largest parliament complexes in the world.

Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban

The Bangladesh Parliament House, known as the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban, is located in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, Dhaka. It is one of the largest legislative complexes in the world. Spanning an area of ​​approximately 840,000 square meters, or 210 acres, this building is a classic example of modern architecture, composed of geometric shapes—circular, triangular, and rectangular. Constructed of concrete, it is surrounded by an artificial lake, lawns, and MPs’ residences.

Building divided into three main sections

The building is divided into three main sections: the Main Plaza, the South Plaza, and the Presidential Plaza. The country’s new Prime Minister, Tariq, will be sworn in at the South Plaza, which faces Manik Mia Avenue. It gradually rises to a height of 20 feet. It serves as the main entrance for parliamentarians during sessions.

The building was designed by American architect Lewis Conn, a former professor at Yale University. The local co-architect was Muzharul Islam. Construction began in 1964, when Bangladesh was part of Pakistan. In 1971, Bangladesh separated from Pakistan and became a new country. The building was completed in 1982. After the country’s independence, the Bangladesh government took over its construction.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Eight stories tall, octagonal structure, consists of nine distinct blocks

The building is eight stories tall and has an octagonal structure, consisting of nine distinct blocks. It is based on the principles of ‘soul’ and ‘peace’, reflecting Bengali culture and heritage. The building is made of concrete and marble. It is raised on a plinth to protect against floods. Situated in a large open space, it offers abundant natural ventilation. It is inspired by historical structures such as mosques and forts.

Because the building has large spheres and voids, it allows for abundant light and shadow effects in every corner. The complex also features gardens. It is considered one of the most important and beautiful buildings in the world in terms of architecture and aesthetics. Many architecture experts and books call it a masterpiece.

Iconic piece of architecture

Overall, it is not only beautiful but also an icon in the world of architecture. The exact number of rooms in the Parliament is never officially disclosed, but it is said that it has hundreds of rooms, including offices, meeting rooms, lounges, hostel rooms, and more.

The entire building has 1,605 doors, 335 windows, 365 ventilators, and 41.6 kilometres of corridors. The complex consists of nine main blocks. The main Parliament chamber has a seating capacity of 354 MPs.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.