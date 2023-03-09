Home

Viral

A matrimonial website received criticism on Twitter for its most recent Holi video advertisement. The company has come under fire from online users for allegedly offending the feelings of Hindus

Why is Boycott Bharat Matrimony Trending on Twitter And How it Has Divided The Internet - Explained!

Viral Video: Bharat Matrimony, a matrimonial website came under the ‘boycott’ radar after it shared a women’s day special video on the occasion of Holi. The video, which instantly went viral on social media, highlighted the trauma women experience that prevents them from participating in the grand Hindu festival. The 75-second video posted by Bharat Matrimony on Twitter drew the wrath of Hindu fundamentalists. Even though some users appreciated the video for raising an important issue, #BoycottBharatMatrimony trended on Twitter as a huge debate ensued on the social media platform. The caption on the viral video read, “This Women’s Day & Holi, let’s celebrate by creating safer and more inclusive spaces for women. It’s important to acknowledge the challenges that women face in public spaces and create a society that truly respects their well-being – today & forever. #BharatMatrimony #BeChoosy.”

WHAT IS BHARAT MATRIMONY’S VIRAL AD ALL ABOUT?

In the viral video shared by Bharat Matrimony, a woman is seen washing her Holi-colored face. As the colours started to fade, another face emerged, radiating suffering and unresolved rage in response to misbehaviour and harassment perpetrated in the guise of celebration. The idea of the ad was to highlight the importance of a safe holi for women. It emphasized consent and never use the festival as justification for physical harm.

WATCH BHARAT MATRIMONY’S VIRAL VIDEO

This Women’s Day & Holi, let’s celebrate by creating safer and more inclusive spaces for women. It’s important to acknowledge the challenges that women face in public spaces and create a society that truly respects their well-being – today & forever.#BharatMatrimony #BeChoosy pic.twitter.com/9bqIXZqaXu — Bharatmatrimony.com (@bharatmatrimony) March 8, 2023

WHY IS #BOYCOTTBHARATMATRIMONY TRENDING ON TWITTER?

Social media users were triggered by the viral ad as they trended #BoycottBharatMatrimony. One of the users wrote, “I promise I will never recommend your portal to anyone ! I will show this post to them , and I am sure they will be convinced why not to use this website !” Another user wrote, “Are you guys shameless or what? Don’t you want Hindu customers or you don’t care about Hindu customers? Remove your ad from all your platforms and put an unconditional apology otherwise, a champion against your company will start by Hindus.” The third one said, “You guys are absolutely disgusting. How dare you link a social message with the Hindu festival of Holi. What has domestic abuse got to do with Holi?Have u lost your mind? You obviously don’t want Hindu customers. btw, u should focus on what happens on your awful site.”

CHECK VIRAL REACTIONS BY TWITTERATIS

Since @bharatmatrimony has doubled down, it’s time Hindus show them their market power. Will make sure every Hindu around me is aware of their Hinduphobia. Let’s promote @ShaadiDotCom instead. https://t.co/eA2coAfHVJ — Dharmocracy (@Dharmocratic) March 9, 2023

Such brands and their marketing & promotions teams should be slapped with criminal charges on demeaning Hindu festivals and Hindu culture. https://t.co/Gv3lNaKzLM — Trunicle (@trunicle) March 9, 2023

Assaulting the oldest religion in the wolrd for a culture of abuse and violence against women brought by invading abrahamic faiths is criminal. The biggest abuse of women in Bharatiya history is by Islamic invaders and colonial settlers. Not Holi. https://t.co/e4vDk5Hac1 — Rashmi Samant (@RashmiDVS) March 9, 2023

This ad is beautiful and does speak about women’s safety.

PS: I being a Hindu don’t like Holi festival for the very reason that this ad is presented.

Indian men talk so much because they don’t go through what we go through. Period.

The comment section says about Indian men. https://t.co/768GUQLWUi — Rohini Anand💕 (@miss_roh08) March 9, 2023

POV: She didn’t want to go out, memories of her last Holi as a newly wed haunted her. Her abusive husband, whom she met through @bharatmatrimony, didn’t want to take no for an answer. Guests were waiting. Impatience gave way to violence. Moral: Choose better portals. #BeChoosy https://t.co/g1I5bWyWeb — Reah (@PoisonOfChoice) March 9, 2023

Ad: Play Holi safely Hindus: How dare you, I want to abuse women and you can’t stop me. https://t.co/slXlXilp3q — Not Sujay (@awfullyfamished) March 9, 2023

Superb ad depicts women still hiding their pain behind make up or putting up a beautiful smiling face so that world doesn’t see through her pain or enjoying holi colors to hide their pain.

But @bharatmatrimony 2 b honest whats the guarantee that ur proposals won’t end up in pain https://t.co/fdVdH0O0xa — Ria (@RiaRevealed) March 9, 2023

The viral video shared by Bharat Matrimony has over 448K views, 900 plus retweets and 2.4K likes.

