Viral News: Calls for boycotting online shopping platform Flipkart has grown louder on Twitter after a T-shirt featuring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput has triggered a social media storm. Notably, a white round neck T-shirt for men with the picture of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput captioned ‘Depression is like Drowning’ has been put for sale on the e-commerce website. Fans of the late actor are miffed and are expressing severe displeasure over the T-shirt, with fans slamming Flipkart for ‘cheap marketing’ tactics. Many opined that SSR wasn’t suffering from depression and blamed Bollywood mafia for his untimely death. Others slammed and urged others to boycott the e-commerce website.Also Read - Adnan Sami Deletes Instagram Posts: Worried Fans Say 'After Sushant It’s Frightening'

A Twitter user wrote, “Country has not yet come out of the shock of Sushant’s tragic death. We will keep raising our voice for justice. Flipkart should be ashamed of this heinous act and should apologize that such an incident will not be repeated again.#BoycottFlipkart”. Another commented, “Dragging a dead soul n labelling the specific pic as ‘Depression’! What kind of cheap marketing is this?”

Here are some reactions:

How even someone think of something like this??? #BoycottFlipkart pic.twitter.com/Lu4skK8Gs5 — Abirami Baskar (@Skaterabidancer) July 26, 2022

Country has not yet come out of the shock of Sushant’s tragic death. We will keep raising our voice for justice.. Flipkart should be ashamed of this heinous act and should apologize that such incident will not be repeated again.#BoycottFlipkart pic.twitter.com/wEVLPYl5EH — Kashyap (@Kashyap_updates) July 26, 2022

#BoycottFlipkart Now Flipkart cm out as t new on t list of abusers of Sushant Singh Rajput Shame on Flipkart

You r now earning money on an innocent deceased soul by tagging him as a mental patient Is tat much worst condition u r in right now..?? Sushant 4m Dreamer 2 Achiever — Soma Dutta (@SomaDut96461948) July 26, 2022

Now what’s this nonsense @Flipkart ????

Dragging a dead soul n labelling d specific pic as “Depression”!!! 😡🤬 What kind of cheap marketing is this ???#BoycottFlipkart#HumanityFirst pic.twitter.com/j5I4B0UdBo — Dev singh Rajpoot (@Devsing57501724) July 27, 2022

Soulless creatures trying to mint money at other person’s suffering.. Disgusting @Flipkart @flipkartsupport Can you remove this hurtful product from your platform. #BoycottFlipkart https://t.co/dNzrSuELI8 — Vandana – #CBIforPalghar (@iamwhat31702379) July 26, 2022

I am glad that I was never your customer & will never be in future @Flipkart @flipkartsupport , those who forgot humanity to defame the one who is not here defend himself, those who are involved in Smear Campaign Against SSR . I support #BoycottFlipkart . pic.twitter.com/4aW3wAH7PX — Koushani Kundu (@kundu_koushani) July 27, 2022

One user even served a notice against the online shopping platform for selling T-shirts with a misleading quote. He wrote, “I will serve notice to @Flipkart tonight (for approving a material which is defaming a deceased) as a common and responsible citizen. & BW Killed SSR DreamProjects TL participants.”

Update I will serve notice to .@Flipkart tonight (for approving a material which is defaming a deceased) as a common & responsible citizen. Cc: .@withoutthemind di .@divinemitz di .@soniaRainaV di .@FlipkartStories .@flipkartsupport & BW Killed SSR DreamProjects TL participants — Rudrabha Mukherjee 🇮🇳 (@imrudrabha) July 26, 2022

After outrage, Flipkart seems to have taken down the T-shirt from the website. Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. He was found dead at his Mumbai residence under mysterious circumstances.