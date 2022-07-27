Viral News: Calls for boycotting online shopping platform Flipkart has grown louder on Twitter after a T-shirt featuring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput has triggered a social media storm. Notably, a white round neck T-shirt for men with the picture of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput captioned ‘Depression is like Drowning’ has been put for sale on the e-commerce website. Fans of the late actor are miffed and are expressing severe displeasure over the T-shirt, with fans slamming Flipkart for ‘cheap marketing’ tactics. Many opined that SSR wasn’t suffering from depression and blamed Bollywood mafia for his untimely death. Others slammed and urged others to boycott the e-commerce website.Also Read - Adnan Sami Deletes Instagram Posts: Worried Fans Say 'After Sushant It’s Frightening'
A Twitter user wrote, “Country has not yet come out of the shock of Sushant’s tragic death. We will keep raising our voice for justice. Flipkart should be ashamed of this heinous act and should apologize that such an incident will not be repeated again.#BoycottFlipkart”. Another commented, “Dragging a dead soul n labelling the specific pic as ‘Depression’! What kind of cheap marketing is this?”
Here are some reactions:
One user even served a notice against the online shopping platform for selling T-shirts with a misleading quote. He wrote, “I will serve notice to @Flipkart tonight (for approving a material which is defaming a deceased) as a common and responsible citizen. & BW Killed SSR DreamProjects TL participants.”
After outrage, Flipkart seems to have taken down the T-shirt from the website. Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. He was found dead at his Mumbai residence under mysterious circumstances.