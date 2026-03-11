Why is this Maharashtra village trending? Gram sabha passes unique rule to ban ‘Maa-Behen Gaali’, offenders to pay…

Home

A Maharashtra village has banned the use of ‘maa-behen gaali’ and imposed a ₹500 fine on offenders. The decision, led by women in a gram sabha, aims to promote respect and dignity.

Why Is This Maharashtra Village Trending?

Maharashtra: A village in Maharashtra made using abusive words towards someone’s mother or sister against the rules. Gram panchayat members in Kolgaon village under Ahilyanagar district decided to ban “maa-behen gaali”. The resolution taken up in a gram sabha saw light after women of the village demanded a ban during a felicitation ceremony for women achievers held recently.

“₹500 fine if you use ‘Maa-Behen’ abuses”

Now, villagers have decided that anyone who uses such abuses will have to shell out ₹500 as fine. The villagers said that people tend to use abuses towards someone’s mother or sister in day-to-day arguments. And it has now become a habit for many.

However, the villagers also added that if anyone has proof (digital evidence like audio or video clips) that someone used maa-behen abuses against them. They can submit it to the gram panchayat and the person guilty of using the abuses will be fined ₹500.

The small village with a population of around 9,000 people mostly have their livelihood from farming.

“A respectful environment within the family and society”

This new rule came into effect after the villagers decided that it will help create a respectful environment within the family and the society as a whole.

Puja Jagtap, member of Kolgaon self-help group reportedly said that the villagers use abuses in their conversations. Sometimes they even use abuses related to women who are not even part of the conversation.

The proposal was put forward by Puja Jagtap and it was hugely appreciated by the women who were present at the gram sabha. This got many residents who attended the meeting support the idea and passed the resolution in the gram sabha.

This means women and their families are requested if they hear anyone using such abuses to help identify the person.

Not the first time village has passed unique rules

Kolgaon is known for passing several revolutionary and creative rules in the past for the betterment of the villagers. Last year, in May the village decided that children will study from 7 pm to 9 pm as there will be no TV shows or mobile phones during this time. As per the rule parents have to ensure that their kids do not disturb one another while studying.

In the same gram sabha, it was also decided that if anyone spots someone not cleaning their houses or shop surroundings they can take a photograph and submit it to the gram panchayat. For which the person guilty of not cleaning their surroundings will be fined ₹100.

Here’s why it is going viral

People on social media are lauding the small step taken by the gram panchayat in Maharashtra to make a difference. Using abuses related to someone’s mother or sister is a common thing heard these days in India. People have appreciated the fact that it will help in reducing the use of abuses related to women.

