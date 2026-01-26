Why is ‘Tina Dabi’ trending on Republic Day? Here’s the reason that has IAS officer in vogue; viral video inside

Home

Viral

Why is Tina Dabi trending on Republic Day? Heres the reason that has IAS officer in vogue; viral video inside

'Tina Dabi viral video' is trending because of an unusual mistake made by the IAS officer on the occasion of Republic Day 2026.

Image: X @KreatelyMedia (videograb)

Viral news: When India celebrated the 77th Republic Day, a video of the IAS officer Tina Dabi gained immense attention online. Today, ‘Tina Dabi viral video’ is one of the keywords being widely searched. If you’ve still not seen the clip, don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. The viral video of Tina Dabi shows that after unfurling the national flag, she salutes in the opposite direction. Being perplexed after sensing that she has done something wrong, an officer nearby guides her to face the opposite direction. You can watch the viral video here.

Why is ‘Tina Dabi viral video’ trending?

‘Tina Dabi viral video’ is trending because of an unusual mistake made by the IAS officer on the occasion of Republic Day 2026. The video features her unfurling the tiranga at the premises of the District Collectorate in Barmer. What happens is that after unfurling the flag, she stands in the position to salute in the wrong direction. She soon senses that something’s wrong and gets directed by a nearby officer to face the opposite direction. As a result, she then changes her direction to face the right one.

Tina Dabi’s viral video

UPSC Topper IAS Tina Dabi ji at the Republic Day flag hoisting ceremony at Barmer collectorate office. pic.twitter.com/6xsezauNZo — Kreately.in (@KreatelyMedia) January 26, 2026

The 30-second viral video of Tina Dabi has been widely circulating on social media. One such was shared on X with the caption, “UPSC Topper IAS Tina Dabi ji at the Republic Day flag hoisting ceremony at Barmer collectorate office.”

How’s social media reacting?

One user commented, “When you study 18 hours a day for the UPSC syllabus but forget to revise the basic flag hoisting protocol. Standard operating procedure seems to have left the building,” and another one wrote, “Shameless.”

About Tina Dabi

Born in November 1993 in Madhya Pradesh, she moved to Delhi in the year 2005 with her family. Later, she secured All India Rank 1 in the Civil Services Exam, 2015. She married Athar Aamir Khan in 2018 and got divorced in 2021. A year later, she married the fellow IPS officer Pradeep Gawande, with whom she has a son.

