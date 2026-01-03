Home

Viral

Why is Umar Khalid trending? From interim bail for sisters wedding to receiving letter from Zohran Mamdani, heres everything you should know

Why is Umar Khalid trending? From interim bail for sister’s wedding to receiving letter from Zohran Mamdani, here’s everything you should know

Umar Khalid is in the headlines for two primary reasons. First, his interim bail and second, the letter he received from Zohran Mamdani. Scroll down to know all the facts you should be knowing about Khalid's virality.

Why is Umar Khalid trending? From interim bail for sister’s wedding to receiving letter from Zohran Mamdani, here’s everything you should know

Viral News: The Delhi riots accused Umar Khalid has been all over the internet recently. Khalid’s presence in the headlines is associated with two major incidents. First, his interim bail for the sister’s wedding, and second, the letter he received from the New York City mayor, Zohran Mamdani. Khalid was first arrested by the police in the year 2016 with the allegations of raising anti-national slogans at the campus of JNU against Afzal Guru’s hanging, who played an active role in the 2001 parliamentary attacks. Umar’s interim bail was granted between December 16 and December 29.

Interim Bail of Umar Khalid

Khalid was granted interim bail by the Karkardooma court’s Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Sameer Bajpai from December 16 to December 29. The cause of the interim bail was reported as his sister’s wedding event in the family, for which the court allowed him to remain out of custody for some days. However, Khalid received many directions from the authorities, including not using any social media and meeting only his family members, friends, and relatives, along with staying at home or at the ceremony’s venue only.

Umar Khalid receives letter from Zohran Mamdani

Recently, Umar Khalid’s partner, Bunojyotsana Lahiri, shared a letter on her X account for Umar Khalid that was allegedly written by Zohran Mamdani, the New York City mayor. In the letter, Mamdani wrote, “Dear Umar, I think of your words on bitterness often, and the importance of not letting it consume one’s self. It was a pleasure to meet your parents. We are all thinking of you.” The letter was signed by Zohran Mamdani in the end.

Hindustan Times reported that Bunojyotsana Lahiri stated Mamdani met Khalid’s parents, Sahiba Khanam and Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas, on their US visit to meet their daughter, when he wrote the letter for Umar.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Viral letter of Zohran Mamdani for Umar Khalid

Bunojyotsana Lahiri shared the letter on X with the caption, “Zohran Mamdani writes to Umar Khalid.”

Who’s Umar Khalid?

Umar Khalid was called the “key conspirator” by police under the pretext of communal violence in Delhi, leading to the death of 53 individuals. After his interim bail for the sister’s wedding ended, he returned to Tihar jail.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.