Home

Viral

Why Pujari, the tiger of MPs Bandhavgarh Reserve is in news? Know complete story here

Why ‘Pujari’, the tiger of MP’s Bandhavgarh Reserve is in news? Know complete story here

The nickname of the tiger who died in a territorial conflict in Madhya Pradesh was Pujari. Scroll down for details.

Representational Image (Canva)

Pujari tiger: You must have heard of the name ‘Pujari’ in recent days on social media. If you haven’t, we’ve got you covered. ‘Pujari’ was a tiger in the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTV) of Madhya Pradesh in the Khitauli range of the Umaria district. He was called the soul of the reserves in the region and was in the headlines after his death on Monday. The wildlife creature passed away after a territorial fight emerged in the forest area.

What had happened?

‘Pujari’ had reportedly died after a territorial clash happened in the Dhamdhama area of the Khitauli range. The field director, Dr Anupam Sahay, said that the security officials at Dhamdhama camp heard sounds of the wild animals fighting at around 6:30 am on Monday. As a result, a patrol team investigated and found remains of the wildcat.

Also Read: ‘Birthday Celebration in Jaigarh’: Jaipur founder shares office spaces with names like Hawamahal, Jal Mahal, Nahargarh’; internet goes crazy | Watch

“On Sunday night, field staff heard roaring and fighting between two tigers. They maintained a watch, and by Monday morning launched a search operation. The carcass was located in the Dhamdhama area,” Sahay said.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The initial investigations hinted at the clash between tigers in which one, named Pujari, had died. According to the news agency PTI, there were marks of attack on the tiger’s body, with all the organs intact.

According to Sahay, the death appeared as a result of the territorial conflict, and the body had marks of attack, as per the preliminary investigation.

Who was Pujari?

The nickname of the tiger was ‘Pujari’. He was almost eight years old and feared another wild creature named B1. An investigation is being conducted with the guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), as reported by PTI, citing officials.

Also Read: Viral video: Rare elephant trunk-like waterspout appears over sea in Odisha, stuns tourists

Where’s Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve?

Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) has a Bandhavgarh National Park and a Panpatha Wildlife Sanctuary. It comes under the Central Indian Highlands. The location of BTR is between the Vindhyan Hills and the eastern flanks of the Satpura hill ranges. It’s mostly present in Madhya Pradesh’s Umaria district, along with the Katni and Shahdol districts.

Many wildlife enthusiasts in the region have been left disheartened after the death of ‘Pujari’, the tiger of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTV) in Madhya Pradesh.

(With inputs from PTI)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.