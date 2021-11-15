Hamirpur: Needless to say, music is an integral part of our lives. Music can be a source of pleasure and contentment, but there are many other psychological benefits as well. According to research, music can stimulate the body’s natural feel good chemicals and can help energise our mood.Also Read - UP Set to Start 'First in the Country' Ambulance Service for Cows

While this holds true for humans, why should animals be deprived of it? Thinking on the same lines, cows at the Kanha Gaushraya Sthal in Hamirpur district of Uttar Pradesh will now get to hear bhajans on loudspeakers at a low volume every day.

According to an IANS report, District Magistrate Chandra Bhushan Tripathi has asked the officials of the Nagar Panchayat to play melodious hymns of Lord Krishna to the cows in the morning and evening in low volume so that they can experience a sense of wellbeing and happiness.

It is believed that if music is played at cow shelters, the cows respond favourably to music.

The District Magistrate and SP Kamlesh Dixit, who reached Kanha cow shelter last week, performed cow worship and gave saffron-coloured shawls to cows to avoid winter. Both the officials offered jaggery to cows.

Ambulance Service For Cows coming up too

Not only this, the Uttar Pradesh government is also all set to start an ambulance service for cows suffering from serious diseases, state Dairy Development, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary said here on Sunday.

The minister said 515 ambulances are ready for the novel scheme, probably the first in the country.

“Akin to the 112 emergency service number, the new service would pave the way for the speedy treatment of seriously ill cows,” he told reporters in Mathura. An ambulance with a veterinary doctor and two assistants would arrive within a span of 15 to 20 minutes of requesting the service, he said.

(With Agency inputs)