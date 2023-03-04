Why You Should Not Overtake Vehicles That Block Your View | Shocking Video Goes Viral

Home

Viral Video: When people join driving schools they start with basic knowledge and theory. Then they teach different signs and symbols that are placed at strategic locations on the roads and highways. It is an essential part of imparting driving lessons and they are very useful in practical life. The would-be drivers and riders are trained to make sure that theory and practice are followed strictly to make sure that the roads are safe for every user, whether a motorist or a pedestrian. Even when one has acquired good experience in driving in different conditions and different places, it is advisable to revise the lessons just to make sure that you get it right whenever you hit the road.

There is a big difference between driving on city roads and highways. The city roads have traffic and rules according to a pattern that is most suitable for that particular condition and the vehicles that are allowed to ply on roads. The traffic flow and rules are different on highways. Usually, the speed is high, and the number of heavy vehicles like trucks and trailers is more than those plying on roads.

There are different rules to overtake the vehicle that is in front of you. There are times when you might be tempted to overtake to save time to reach your destination a bit early. It is ok as far as your doing so is not against the rules and the law. But if it is, or even if you have a doubt, don’t do it.

This is what this viral video teaches us. This video shows a huge truck on a highway followed by a car. The view of car driver is completely blocked by the truck due to its size. The car driver tries to overtake the truck and just as they are adjacent to the truck, they are hit by an oncoming truck and the car is hit so powerfully that its front portion is badly damaged and it gets swerved to the side of the road and hits the vehicle from which the video has been recorded.

That was absolutely unnecessary and reckless. When your view is blocked like this you should never overtake it because you never know what is happening on the road that you cannot see.

