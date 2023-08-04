Home

Virat Kohli Returns from Caribbean in Special Charter Flight | See Viral Pics

Viral Post:Taking to his Instagram, ace India batter thanked the charter services, the captain of the aircraft and the services received during the flight on his way back.

Virat Kohli returns from the Caribbean. | Photo: Virak kohli instagram

The Former Skipper’s Pics Have Gone Viral Like A Wildfire: Virat Kohli is considered one of the best cricketers in the world. He is known for his aggressive attitude and impeccable batting skills. Moreover, the cricketer is also famous for his active presence on social media. He frequently delights his fans with the latest glimpses of his personal life and cricket updates.

Recently, the former skipper shared some pictures of himself that have gone viral on the internet like wildfire.

Check The ViralPics Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

Virat has returned from the Caribbean following the conclusion of the Tests and the ODIs, which India successfully clinched 1-0 and 2-1, respectively. Yesterday, the former Indian skipper flew back on a private jet and shared its pics on his official social media handles.

In his post, Kohli thanked the charter services, the captain of the aircraft and the services received during the flight on his way back.

“Thank you @acs_aircharter and @capt.abupatel for arranging my flight and great service too,” Kohli wrote on Instagram.

Talking about the match, Virat had a great Test series in the Caribbean. The opening game in Dominica saw him playing a valiant 76-run knock, contributing to India’s total of 421 in the innings. He scored up his 29th Test hundred in Trinidad but the second Test ended in a draw after the final day of the game was cancelled due to heavy downpour.

Notably, Kohli and skipper Rohit Sharma, rested for the 2nd and the 3rd ODI against the West Indies, in Barbados and Trinidad, as the Indian management looked to try their bench strength. But sadly, the management’s decision backfired in the second ODI and India lost by 6 wickets after getting bundled out for a below-par 181 in 40.2 overs.

However, the Hardik Pandya-led side made a strong comeback in Trinidad, thrashing the hosts by a significant margin of 200 runs. Ishan Kishan (77), Shubman Gill (85), Sanju Samson (51), and Pandya (70*) played pivotal roles with the bat as India set an imposing target of 351/5 after being asked to bat first. In response, the West Indies were bowled out for 151. Shardul Thakur emerged as the standout performer among the Indian bowlers, claiming impressive figures of 4/37 in 6.3 overs, while Mukesh Kumar achieved his best ODI bowling figures with 3 for 30 in 7 overs.

