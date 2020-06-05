What else does one need when they have love and luck and a woman seemed to have them both as she bought her husband a winning lottery ticket on his birthday that landed them with Rs 2.64 crore. Up till now we never even believed in luck but guess we need to go looking out for signs amid all the COVID-19, cyclone and economic gloom surrounding us for who knows we might end up flashing a stack of big notes the next moment. Also Read - 'Perfect Time, Perfect Opportunity,' Says PM Modi to Aussie PM Scott Morrison in First Virtual Meet | Top 10 Points

Speaking to Gold Lotto officials, the woman shared, "We just went down to the news agency to check the ticket. They checked it three times and we didn't believe what they were telling us! I was shaking. I can't even remember what was going through my mind. It's incredible! I actually bought the ticket for my husband for his birthday. Turns out it was the best birthday present I've ever gotten him! My husband and I are both retired so we have plenty of time to plan how we will enjoy it."

The family wished to stay anonymous but added that they were hard up but the lottery win came at the right time. The incident took place in Queensland where the woman bought the Saturday Gold Lotto ticket from Chippindalls Newsagency while the draw took place on May 30. Each entry won was entitled to a prize of $502,546.00 (Rs 2.64 crore) and the couple's luck and happiness knew no bounds as their token perfectly matched one of the ten division winning tickets across Australia.