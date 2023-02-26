Home

Viral

Wife Puts Husband Up For Adoption Because Of THIS Reason, Tweet Goes Viral

Wife Puts Husband Up For Adoption Because Of THIS Reason, Tweet Goes Viral

The most popular therapy pets are dogs and our viral story is about a dog only.

Wife Puts Husband Up For Adoption

Viral Story: OMG, strange are the ways of the world and they have been for centuries! There was a time when the custom of marriage was not only considered to be a union of two souls but also the coming together of two families to form an even more remarkable and united entity. But that was then and it’s a new age and, in this age, we have brand new notions, opinions, and beliefs. Everyone is free to make their own sweet choices according to their likes and dislikes. Even relationships are forged out of compulsions, needs, and benefits. And there is nothing wrong with it because such are the times when a person doesn’t have time for oneself leave alone family or friends.

Here one has the option to hire a relation as part of medical therapy. Talking about medical therapy, how can we not mention therapy pets who play a crucial role in curing patients? The most popular therapy pets are dogs and this is what our viral story is all about.

You may like to read

It’s about a woman named Sonali who bought a two-month-old German Shepherd pup for Rs 20,000 as she wanted to gift it to her hubby, Gaurav. It so turned out that Gaurav is allergic to dogs. Now, what would Sonali do? She paid a handsome amount for the upscale breed pup. She came up with a solution. At least this is what a tweet posted by her reported friend who tweeted, “Needs a home urgently. If anyone’s interested This is Leo – a two months old German shepherd. My friend Sonali bought him for ₹20000/-. She wanted to give a surprise gift to her husband. But she came to know that her husband Gaurav is alergic to dogs. Sonali is now looking for a new home for him. If anyone is interested, *Gaurav is 29 year old*, drives a bike, can cook, has sharp features, and is reasonably handsome.”

HERE IS THE VIRAL TWEET

Needs a home urgently. If anyone’s interested This is Leo – a two months old German shepherd. My friend Sonali bought him for ₹20000/-. She wanted to give a surprise gift to her husband. But she came to know that her husband Gaurav is alergic to dogs. Sonali is now looking for pic.twitter.com/6FJAYkMN5p — 🅰️mit 🅰️rora 🇮🇳 (@akja0407) February 23, 2023

Even though Gaurav is allergic to dogs, he is a young, 29-year-old guy with sharp features and is reasonably handsome, as the friend mentioned in the post. What’s more, he knows how to ride a bike and also to cook.

Are any takers out there?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.