Wildlife Photographer Gets Lion Cub As Companion: Watch

Wildlife photography is one of the most thrilling, challenging, and exciting vocations.

As a professional, people have to visit different places for different assignments. Wildlife photography is one of the most thrilling, challenging, and exciting vocations. In fact, it is more apt to say that it is a passion more than a profession.

The video we are sharing with you here shows a wildlife photographer in a desert and just next to him, barely 2-3 feet away is a lion cub seated on a small foldable chair. The photographer seems to be at ease and does not look disturbed or uneasy.

The video is shared on Twitter by Animals Being Bros @AnimalBeingBro5 with the caption, “The photographer’s assistant”.

The photographer’s assistant pic.twitter.com/q9cOlDgMfK — Animals Being Bros (@AnimalBeingBro5) May 1, 2023

Wildlife is massive and mysterious and you never know what you might have to face while going ahead with the job on your hands. Wildlife photography and videography require a lot of patience, composure, and courage because you have to spend time in some of the most exotic places.

The video has received several comments. Sharing a few with you.

I am a… @tjs683: The way they looked away at the same time was cool af…

❤️‍@J0kerNFT: very nice image

TokenPanda © @token_panda: I need this!

João Victor @cha_negro: It should be one of the best professions, for more hard that it could be

²sk @2SSSKK: Nicee

梟(楽天room.フォロワー様2万人目標&V準備中 @fukurowRS: ｃｕｔｅ ａｓｓｉｓｔａｎｔ

Arnau Ainsa @arnauainsa: What a dream!

Tom Toman @Tom_Toman: Lion: “First you make a picture, then I go to eat the model. Deal?!”

Danny K @DannyKooolaid: Careful mama lion is watching you from somewhere

Supercool @SupercoolAAA: That cameraman smile be like : I am fucked aren’t I

Ishwar Singh @IshwarBagga: Even animals are tired of humans encroaching on their natural habitat. His expression clearly says – “Here we go again”

Bryan @bryanbeama: What a distinguished gentleman

