In an unprecedented move, Google on Friday pulled the digital payment app Paytm and Paytm First Games from Google Play store saying that it won’t endorse any gambling app. This is the first time Paytm’s main app has been removed from the Google Play Store. Also Read - Paytm Removed: What Paytm Has to Say After Google Removes it From PlayStore?

Saying that the app violates its guidelines, Google in a statement said, “We don’t allow online casinos/support any unregulated gambling apps that facilitate sports betting. It includes if the app leads consumers to an external website that allows them to participate in paid tournaments to win real money/cash prizes.”

A News 18 report said that Paytm’s suspension has come in light of the Paytm First sports betting service, which seemingly violated Google’s app policies on unregulated gambling and online casinos.

Moments after the development, Twitter erupted with hilarious memes and jokes.

Many wondered what would happen to their existing money in the app’s wallet and whether it would still be usable. Meanwhile, some others thought that the suspension would benefit other digital apps like Google Pay.

However, in a tweet, the company said that the app is temporarily unavailable and will be back soon.

”Dear Paytm’ers, Paytm Android app is temporarily unavailable on Google’s Play Store for new downloads or updates. It will be back very soon. All your money is completely safe, and you can continue to enjoy your Paytm app as normal,” the tweet read.

Dear Paytm'ers, Paytm Android app is temporarily unavailable on Google's Play Store for new downloads or updates. It will be back very soon. All your money is completely safe, and you can continue to enjoy your Paytm app as normal. — Paytm (@Paytm) September 18, 2020

Owned by an Indian company called One97 Communications Ltd, Paytm is India’s most popular app and claims over 50 million monthly active users.