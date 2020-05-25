Raipur: On Sunday, Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Renuka Singh was caught on camera losing her temper and threatening Chhattisgarh officials for allegedly asaulting a man in a quarantine centre saying she “knows how to take people to a room and beat them with belts.” Also Read - Police Brutality Caught on Camera: UP Cop Mercilessly Thrashes Etawah Villager, Suspended | WATCH

As per NDTV, the incident happened at a COVID-19 quarantine centre at Balrampur district, nearly 400 km from the state capital Raipur. Also Read - Caught on Camera: Women Spit on Plastic Bags, Throw Them Inside Houses in Rajasthan's Kota

In the video that’s now gone viral, the minister says, ”No one should think our government is not in power. We ruled for 15 years. The central government has enough money for coronavirus. I will make sure people get the funds they need. Don’t think these saffron-wearing BJP workers are weak”.

Reprimanding officials, she further says, “Andheri kothri me le ja ke na main belt khol ke thokna jaanti hu bohot acche se (I know how to lock people in a room and beat them with a belt).”

Watch the video here (Source: NDTV)

CAUGHT ON CAMERA Union minister Renuka Singh thrratening officials “ BJP workers gonna take you to a room and beat up with belt “ This is what happens when criminals become ministers. ⁦@narendramodi⁩ asked us to clap for medical staff now his minister threatening them ⁦ pic.twitter.com/l7McfBbecQ — BRUTU (@BrutuTweets) May 25, 2020

Apparently, the minister lost her cool after Dilip Gupta, who was staying at the quarantine facility, was allegedly assaulted by officials when he raised objections over poor arrangements at the facility.

Notably, Dilip had shot a video about the quality of food and other facilities at the centre and posted it on social media. After officials came to know about it, Dilip alleged that they assaulted him and snatched his phone.

Following his complaint, she visited the quarantine centre and spoke to Gupta, in addition to lashing out at officials.

“The youth is saying that he was abused and thrashed by the CEO and the tehsildar..If injustice is done to people of my area, I will hang (those who will be responsible),” the minister can be heard saying in the video.