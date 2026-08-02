Will dog recognise his mom after years? Let’s find out in this viral video

This video shows a grown-up male dog running towards the camera while on the other end is a female dog. From the commentary, it can be construed that the name of the male dog is Milo and the person calling him is his human mom. She is sure that Milo will come to her first, but he is distracted by the female dog and approaches her.

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New Delhi: Things happen for a reason and at their own time and pace, and perhaps this is the most popular and, to an extent, logical explanation for a myriad of events that have left many people around the world wondering whether to believe in destiny and miracles or dismiss them as pure coincidences. This is what the video we are sharing with you tries to explain.

This video shows a grown-up male dog running towards the camera while on the other end is a female dog. From the commentary, it can be construed that the name of the male dog is Milo and the person calling him is his human mom. She is sure that Milo will come to her first, but he is distracted by the female dog and approaches her. Both of them gather each other’s scent and within moments, recognise each other as mom and her pup. The description says that Milo was adopted as a puppy, and met his mother again as an adult, and instantly recognises her.

Watch The Video Here

A dog, rehomed as a puppy, meets his mother again as an adult — and instantly recognises her. Watch his reaction pic.twitter.com/5NWPSM03iU — Science girl (@sciencegirl) August 1, 2026

The video is shared on X by Science girl @sciencegirl with the caption: “A dog, rehomed as a puppy, meets his mother again as an adult — and instantly recognises her. Watch his reaction.”

The video has received many reactions. Sharing a few of them with you.

King V @Ezedontmiss: I still wonder how animals are capable of this. Humans can’t really do it to this level

Jen848 @Jen8481: I think they said recognize…not some weird version as recognise that doesn’t mean anything and we have to say wrong because it is wrong.

MKLiberty650 @FrancieNolan6: We have a rescue dog we got as a puppy and had reunions with his littermates and even after 3 years they would run to each other on a crowded off leash beach, they still recognized their siblings.

Chris Wagner @CWag3636: Tail hits hyperdrive as soon as he lines up the scent

claire m @ClaireTemagami6: Makes me uncomfortable to see that the mother dog is nursing puppies now, or has recently just stopped. How many puppies has she had since him? Is she a captive on a puppy farm? Terrible life, giving birth to puppies, nursing them and then they all disappear over and over.

Rocky @vvivekhm: he didn’t recognise he was happy bcoz he thought you bought him a gf

Michael Loh @MichaelLwk: A mother dog releases specific pheromones (chemical scent signals) that calm her litter.

Cam @Cam001A: Note to self: try not to baby talk to animals, it’s cringeworthy.

Timothy Saenz @tjsaenzenglish: Nothing like a good butt smelling to confirm identity.

GABRIEL @thegabriel72: The mother-child bond is truly remarkable. I firmly believe that it is the only bond or role that cannot be faked.

Longhorn 44 @don50oh: ” Mom , it’s me , Putsey doodle ” ! Lol