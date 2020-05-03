As attacks, death threats, bans, censorship and arrests of journalists continue in India even amid lockdown, Twitter users commemorated World Press Freedom Day on Sunday. As Reporters Without Borders released a survey which showed that India’s ranking on the World Press Freedom Index has dipped further by two places, Information and Broadcast minister Prakash Javadekar wished the journalists while asserting that media in India enjoys complete freedom. Also Read - Migrant Workers, Stranded on Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh Border, Pelt Stones at Police

The leading international non-profit and non-governmental organization, Reporters sans frontières (RSF) or Reporters Without Borders works to safeguard the right to freedom of information by promoting free, independent and pluralistic journalism. The body also defends media workers. In its latest report, RSF stated, "With no murders of journalists in India in 2019, as against six in 2018, the security situation for the country's media might seem, on the face of it, to have improved. However, there have been constant press freedom violations, including police violence against journalists, ambushes by political activists, and reprisals instigated by criminal groups or corrupt local officials. Ever since the general elections in the spring of 2019, won overwhelmingly by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party, pressure on the media to toe the Hindu nationalist government's line has increased."

It also added, "Those who espouse Hindutva, the ideology that gave rise to Hindu nationalism, are trying to purge all manifestations of "anti-national" thought from the national debate. The coordinated hate campaigns waged on social networks against journalists who dare to speak or write about subjects that annoy Hindutva followers are alarming and include calls for the journalists concerned to be murdered. The campaigns are particularly virulent when the targets are women. Criminal prosecutions are meanwhile often used to gag journalists critical of the authorities, with some prosecutors invoking Section 124a of the penal code, under which "sedition" is punishable by life imprisonment."

About the country’s dipping numbers on the Index each year, RSF elaborated, “India’s score in this year’s World Press Freedom Index is heavily affected by the situation in Kashmir where, after rescinding the state’s autonomy, the federal government shut down fixed line and mobile Internet connections completely for several months, making it virtually impossible for journalists to cover what was happening in what has become a vast open prison.”

Taking to his handle on the microblogging site, Javadekar tweeted, “Media has the power to inform and enlighten people. Media in India enjoy absolute freedom. We will expose, sooner than later, those surveys that tend to portray bad picture about “Freedom of Press” in India. #WorldPressFreedomDay (sic).”

On Friday, May 1, the Special Task Force of UP Police reportedly interrogated a journalist for reporting on low-quality PPE kits supplied to hospitals and colleges in the state. Last week, a freelance journalist, Zubair Ahmed, was arrested from COVID-19 red zone in Andaman for asking “uncomfortable questions” related to the authorities decision on coronavirus.

In April, the J&K police charged freelance photographer Masrat Zahra under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act for sharing pictures on Facebook that captured everyday life of Kashmir. The charges against her alleged that she was instigating “anti-national activities” on social media. Another reporter from the Valley, Peerzada Ashiq, has been arrested by the J&K police for reporting on the claims of the families of deceased militants in Baramulla.

The Editors Guild of India had expressed “shock and concern” over the actions of law enforcement agencies in Jammu and Kashmir while the two journalists continue to be behind the bars. Another case of summoning by the police amid lockdown is that of The Wire’s Founding Editor Siddharth Varadarajan who was sent an FIR for reporting about UP CM Yogi Adityanath travelling to Ayodhya and attending Ram Navmi puja despite the nationwide curfew imposed by PM Modi.

In March, Asianet News and Media One news channels were banned for 48 hours by the government for their coverage of Delhi riots. The I&B ministry had claimed that their reportage “highlighted the attack on places of worship and siding towards a particular community”.

It is interesting to note that at a time when the Supreme Court has ordered the jails to release prisoners as per its latest guidelines so as to reduce the stress amid COVID-19, journalists from various states have been picked up, slapped with UAPA and put behind bars when legal aid is difficult to fetch in lieu of the lockdown. Talking about the World Press Freedom Index, India found itself two positions lower and is ranked at the 142nd position out of 180 countries.