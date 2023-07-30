Home

‘Will Make Colony On Venus, Send Thousand People By 2050’: Titan Submersible Maker

The project is headed by Guillermo Sohnlein, co-founder of the OceanGate company.

The colony that the OceanGate company is preparing to build will be a floating colony. (Representational image: freepik.com)

Making Colony On Venus: OceanGate, the manufacturer of the Titan submersible that imploded in the Atlantic Ocean last month, is now preparing to build a colony on Venus. This ambitious project has been named “Humans 2 Venus”. Under this, by 2050, a permanent habitable environment will be created in the atmosphere of Venus and 1000 people will be sent there.

The colony that the OceanGate company is preparing to build will be a “floating colony”. The project is headed by Guillermo Sohnlein, co-founder of the OceanGate company.

Guillermo Sohnlein’s ‘Dig’ At Elon Musk?

After the sinking of the Titan submarine and the death of 4 billionaires and the CEO of the company, an investigation is being conducted against the company but Guillermo Sohnlein doesn’t want to let the questions raised by the deep-sea implosion of the Titan submarine affect his plans. According to Business Insider’s report, Guillermo Sohnlein has said that “there is no flaw in his plan”.

“My project is not as ambitious as to settle one million people on Mars by 2050,” he said. Guillermo Sohnlein was presumed to be taking a dig at Elon Musk by saying this since Musk said in an interview in 2022 that he wants to settle people on Mars by 2050.

Talking about the accident involving Titan Submersible, Guillermo said that there is no such thing as 100% safety. The risk always remains.

Titan Submersible Mishap

Submersible Titan, previously called Cyclops 2, imploded on 18 June 2023 while transporting tourists to visit the wreckage of Royal Mail Steamer (RMS) Titanic. The submersible was created and operated by OceanGate and the first privately-owned submersible with a claimed maximum depth of 4,000 m and the first completed crewed submersible with a hull constructed of titanium and carbon fiber composite materials.

In 2021, OceanGate began transporting paying customers to the wreck of Titanic, completing several dives to the wreck site in 2021 and 2022. During the submersible’s first expedition in 2023, all five occupants were killed when the Titan imploded. OceanGate lost contact with Titan and contacted authorities later that day after the submersible was overdue for return. A massive international search and rescue operation ensued and ended on 22 June, when debris from Titan was discovered about 1,600 feet (500 metres) from the bow of the Titanic.

