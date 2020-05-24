Making headlines ever since she was found cycling with injured father, from Gurugram to her home in Bihar’s Darbhanga, 15-year-old Jyoti Kumari has had varied offers flowing her way. After the netizens’ hearts broke over her plight as her painful journey went viral across social media platforms, the teenager won appreciation from Lok Janshakti Party who has offered to sponsor her education. Also Read - Bicycle Girl Jyoti Kumari Wants to Appear for CFI Trials But Studies First Priority, Says Father

In an interview with a leading news agency, LJP president Chirag Paswan said, "I will sponsor her education in any stream which she thinks is best for her." he has reportedly been in talks with the determined the teenager and her family for days in lieu of her education and regarding her stream choice in whichever part of the country she wants.

Apart from been given a brand new bicycle, school uniform, and shoes for her higher education, the District Magistrate of Darbhanga has also reached out and enrolled Jyoti in class nine at the Pindaruch High School. Recently, her father Mohan Paswan told PTI from Sirhulli near Darbhanga, "We will surely send for the trials after the lockdown is lifted. She was enrolled in class nine yesterday."

Offering Jyoti a career in cycling since the CFI is always trying to find out similar talent for grooming, Onkar Singh, Chairman of Cycling Federation of India has told IANS earlier, “We will make her sit on the computerised cycle we have at the academy and see if she satisfies the seven or eight parameters to get selected. After that she can be among the trainees and she will not have to spend anything.”

The chairman had already talked to Jyoti about the same and told her that she will be called to Delhi next month once the lockdown is lifted. He added that all the expenses of her travel, lodging and “if she needs to accompany somebody from home” will be borne by the CFI.

An autorickshaw driver in Gurugram, Jyoti’s father Mohan Paswan got injured and amid the lockdown had to return the autorickshaw to the owner which took a toll on his source of income. Buying a cycle with whatever money they had, the father and daughter duo started their journey on May 10 from Gurugram. Jyoti asked her father to sit on the rear side and cycled a distance of 1200 km in seven days. They reached their hometown in Bihar on May 16 after which her journey has become an extensive talking point on social media.