New Delhi: Remember how the Mayan calendar had predicted the end of the world in December 2012? Now, a new conspiracy theory suggests that the actual doomsday might be soon as the world is slated to end on June 21, 2020. Also Read - Is There A Connection Between Solar Eclipse and Coronavirus Outbreak? This Chennai Scientist Believes So!

This claim is a follow on from the theory that the world was supposed to end in 2012 when the Mayan calendar finished. However, as per the New York Times, that theory might have been wrong since it is alleged that per the Julian calendar, we are currently living in the year 2012, and not 2020.

The theory also bases its claims on a previously falsified theory which suggested that eight years were lost during the transition from the Julian to the Gregorian calendar.

In a tweet that has been deleted now, scientist Paolo Tagaloguin further fueled the theory and explained: “Following the Julian Calendar, we are technically in 2012. The number of days lost in a year due to the shift into Gregorian Calendar is 11 days. For 268 years using the Gregorian Calendar (1752-2020) times 11 days = 2,948 days. 2,948 days / 365 days (per year) = 8 years”.

December 21, 2012 = June 21, 2020. So, by Tagaloguin’s calculations, Earth will be destroyed on June 21, 2020.

Within hours, the theory spread like wildfire on social media platforms, increasing the paranoia in people’s minds. Many started to believe that the world will actually come to an end this year given the disastrous events like coronavirus, storms, earthquakes, etc.

However, Hasan Al Hariri, CEO of the Dubai Astronomy Group, has rubbished these reports as a hoax and said the theory that the world will end on June 21 is highly unscientific and illogical.

“Science is elegant and beautiful, but it requires an effort to understand. This is a golden opportunity to educate people. Any person with a scientific temperament, not necessarily a scientist, cannot support these types of messages,” he told the Gulf News.