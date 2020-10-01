With Indians still reeling from the shock of the horrific Hathras gangrape, another similar atrocity has jolted everyone’s conscience. Where does it ever stop? Also Read - Hathras Rerun: 22-year-old Dalit Woman Gangraped in UP's Balrampur, Succumbs to Injuries; 2 Arrested
A 22-year-old Dalit woman succumbed to her injuries after she was drugged, gang-raped and severely beaten by two men on Wednesday evening. According to her family, the woman employed at a private firm did not return home on Tuesday night. She returned home on Wednesday in a rickshaw, in an unconscious state and had her legs and spine broken.
According to her mother, she was unable to speak when she came back home and could only manage to utter the words, “I am in a lot of pain, I won’t survive.” Her parents rushed her to a nearby hospital, but she died on the way.
Just like the Hathras gangrape case where police forcibly cremated the victim in the dead of the night, the Balrampur victim was also cremated in a hurry.
The news has left citizens saddened and frustrated, while they were still trying to come to terms with the Hathras tragedy. Many blamed UP CM Yogi Adityanath and UP police for rise in such heinous crimes in the state.
Meanwhile, Balrampur Police said on Twitter that two accused have been arrested. It said the claim of both legs being broken is not true as it was not confirmed in the postmortem report.
