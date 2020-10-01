With Indians still reeling from the shock of the horrific Hathras gangrape, another similar atrocity has jolted everyone’s conscience. Where does it ever stop? Also Read - Hathras Rerun: 22-year-old Dalit Woman Gangraped in UP's Balrampur, Succumbs to Injuries; 2 Arrested

A 22-year-old Dalit woman succumbed to her injuries after she was drugged, gang-raped and severely beaten by two men on Wednesday evening. According to her family, the woman employed at a private firm did not return home on Tuesday night. She returned home on Wednesday in a rickshaw, in an unconscious state and had her legs and spine broken.

According to her mother, she was unable to speak when she came back home and could only manage to utter the words, “I am in a lot of pain, I won’t survive.” Her parents rushed her to a nearby hospital, but she died on the way.

Just like the Hathras gangrape case where police forcibly cremated the victim in the dead of the night, the Balrampur victim was also cremated in a hurry.

The news has left citizens saddened and frustrated, while they were still trying to come to terms with the Hathras tragedy. Many blamed UP CM Yogi Adityanath and UP police for rise in such heinous crimes in the state.

After Hathras, Last Night Came The News From Balrampur Where Another Dalit Girl Was Raped, Her Legs & Back Broken. Dead. She Too Was Forcibly Cremated By The Police Late Last Night, Against Hindu Traditions. Up Is Epicenter Of Rapes And Crimes.#ApradhnathInUP#BalrampurHorror pic.twitter.com/wdukpQPm8C — Kiran Indian (@BharatVasi29) October 1, 2020

Hathras fire still burning, another Dalit woman drugged, gangraped and killed in UP's #Balrampur.

BJP's new Slogan now:

Apradhi Bachao, Beti Jalao😠#YogiResignNOW#BalrampurHorror pic.twitter.com/SzVtquzIAs — شهيد الشيخ (@shahidsheik03) October 1, 2020

The country records an average of 87 rape cases every day according to NCRB but the saddest thing is that rare of these cases got inadvertent attention.Recent horrid gang rapes of #manisha_valmiki and #Balrampur which really shatters humanity.Pray for Justice. #BalrampurHorror pic.twitter.com/4Zx6CSSxor — Md Gulfam (@MdGulfa90237575) October 1, 2020

The horrific crime inflicted on the 19 year old dalit girl in UP speaks volumes about the safety of young women in UP. The act of the UP police in not allowing the family to conduct the last rites of the victim is inhuman.(1/2).#HathrasHorror #DalitLivesMatter #BalrampurHorror pic.twitter.com/xagqIQa6l5 — Kanimozhi (கனிமொழி) (@KanimozhiDMK) October 1, 2020

Hathras – 20 year old

Balrampur – 22 year old

Bulandshahr – 14 year old

Azamgarh – 8 year old Just another day in @myogiadityanath Uttar Pradesh and @narendramodi New India. Will this ever end?#Hathras #BalrampurHorror#AzamgarhHorror @Aamitabh2 @SHIFUJIJAIHIND pic.twitter.com/jfH4pG9wUr — Himanshu Patel (@patelhimanshu06) October 1, 2020

While the #Hathras embers are still burning, news comes in of yet another act of brutality in #Balrampur—Numbed.The details lead to a disbelief which struggles to find an anchor in any emotion. Even the screams seem to be falling on deaf ears.#JusticeForManisha #BalrampurHorror https://t.co/ulpcxlK3v6 — Sonali Bendre Behl (@iamsonalibendre) October 1, 2020

What Kind of Society are we making ? We could not not recover From the Hathras Victim that Another incident is Coming from #Balrampur the continuous News of Rape From All over the Country has Raised a big Question. We Need to make Very Strict Laws regarding Rape #BalrampurHorror pic.twitter.com/I6MWaKRehz — Jalisha Yadav (@Jalishayadav1) October 1, 2020

Another dalit woman..drugged, gang raped, brutalized. These monsters are brazenly challenging our system. I am heart broken and numb. #BalrampurHorror — Navya Singh (@NavyasinghR) September 30, 2020

UP has a history of people fighting for Mandir & masjid, its high time they realise that schools and colleges are way more important. UP has failed as a society. #BalrampurHorror pic.twitter.com/WwIHwLpTXD — Inder Kumar (@RunOnSarcasm) October 1, 2020

If #Hathras & the #BalrampurHorror have shaken you then ask:

Should a chauvinistic Ajay Bishtji who said "A woman does not need independence.." continue as the Hon'ble CM?

Why does Hon'ble PM not remove him?

And what will they do now to divert attention from #Hathras/ #Balampur ? pic.twitter.com/npaOr2nK3A — Tehseen Poonawalla Official (@tehseenp) October 1, 2020

Meanwhile, Balrampur Police said on Twitter that two accused have been arrested. It said the claim of both legs being broken is not true as it was not confirmed in the postmortem report.

