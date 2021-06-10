Ten-year-old Kerala schoolgirl Lidwina Joseph is not only hugely surprised but also “extremely delighted” that her letter to the Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana not only got his attention, but he responded through a letter and a telephone call and also sent her a gift. Also Read - Class 5 Girl Writes to CJI Ramana Hailing SC's Steps Against Covid-19, CJI says 'Beautiful Letter'

“I am extremely happy and delighted that I got a call from him (which was a one minute long call), a letter and a signed copy of the Constitution of India as a present. I will treasure this letter and frame and keep it,” Lidwina said.

Lidwina, a Class 5 student at the Kendriya Vidyalaya at Thrissur, had written to the CJI end of last month saying how “happy and proud” she felt to see the Supreme Court make vital interventions to alleviate the sufferings of her fellow citizens in the coronavirus pandemic.

Along with her handwritten letter there was also a sketch of a judge using his gavel to give coronavirus a knock on its head. The CJI, after receipt of the letter wrote to her, saying: “I have received your beautiful letter along with a heart-warming illustration of the judge at work. I am sure you will grow up into an alert, informed and responsible citizen who will contribute immensely towards nation-building.”

Along with the letter, he sent her a copy of the Constitution with his signature. He also called her up and that made her more happy.

Lidwina was supported to write the letter to the CJI by her two elder sisters and her mother who is a teacher. She said her ambition is to join the Indian Armed Forces like her father.