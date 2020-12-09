New Delhi: A 90-year-old woman from Northern Ireland became the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, a man with the name William Shakespeare became the second person in the country to receive the vaccine. Also Read - Luxembourg Firm Plans to Set up Cold Chain Facility For COVID Vaccine in India by March

"It could make a difference to our lives from now on, couldn't it?," Shakespeare, 81, said after being vaccinated at University Hospital Coventry, in central England.

Soon after he got vaccinated, the BBC wrote that "Shakespeare gets Covid vaccine." Shakespeare received the shot in his left arm and wore a hospital gown and bright red socks.

May Parsons, a nurse at the hospital who administered the dose to Shakespeare, said that the injections were a first step in giving more people a sense of normality.

Second patient to get the COVID jab at University Hospital Coventry – would you believe it….William Shakespeare from Warwickshire pic.twitter.com/y0LzxgbJ9w — Hugh Pym (@BBCHughPym) December 8, 2020

Earlier in the day, a 90-year-old woman Margaret Keenan from Enniskillen in Northern Ireland on Tuesday became the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

“I feel so privileged to be the first person vaccinated against Covid-19, it’s the best early birthday present I could wish for because it means I can finally look forward to spending time with my family and friends in the new year after being on my own for most of the year,” she said.

The UK will be the first country in the world to start using the Pfizer vaccine after regulators approved its use last week.

Since the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine got the green light from the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), the NHS said its workers have been working around the clock to manage the large-scale logistical challenge of deploying the vaccine.