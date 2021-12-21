Google Doodle: Google is celebrating Winter 2021 in the northern Hemisphere with an animated Doodle featuring a hedgehog walking on the snow. The winter season begins in the northern hemisphere today and will last till 20 March, 2022. Notably, December 21 marks the Winter Solstice, which is the time when Earth’s pole is tilted away from the sun at its maximum distance, causing the day to have the shortest period of daylight and longest night of the year.Also Read - Celebrate Pizza & Test Your Pizza-Cutting Skills With Google’s Fun Doodle | How to Play

Today’s Google Doodle is similar to the one which was tweeted by the company on June 21. Sharing the doodle, Google Doodle had tweeted, ”As the Earth tilts on its axis, many across the Southern Hemisphere prepare to chill out for the next few months. Happy first day of Winter!”