‘Maybe it’s a sign from god’: Delhi Wipro employee’s emotional video sparks conversation online | Viral

A Delhi-based employee has gone viral on social media for her candid take on getting laid off from tech giant Wipro. She said one of the hardest parts of the layoff is the uncertainty of no longer having a regular monthly income.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/viral/wipro-employee-gets-laid-off-shares-journey-emotional-video-viral-internet-reactions-8463755/ Copy

Taking to social media platform Instagram, she shared how she was informed about the layoff. Image Credit: anukritividyarthi/Instagram

A Delhi-based Wipro employee has gone viral after sharing an emotional Instagram video about losing her job after more than five-and-a-half years with the company. Her candid reflection on coping with the unexpected layoff has resonated with thousands of people online.

The video saw Anukriti Vidyarthi revealing that she was laid off from her position as marketing and communications coordinator for Wipro AI Solutions on June 29. During what she expected to be a routine meeting with her manager and a representative from the HR team, she was informed that her role had become redundant.

‘I am jobless’

Taking to social media platform Instagram, she shared how she was informed about the layoff. “I’m jobless. Today is 29th June, 2026, and I had a call with my HR and the manager, and they told me that my role is redundant and I’ve been asked to leave the company. The company where I was there for like five and a half years.”

She admitted the layoff took her by surprise, especially after spending over five-and-a-half years with the organisation. She said the company had become an integral part of her everyday life, making the sudden change all the more difficult to process.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anukriti Vidyarthi (@anukritividyarthi)

Speaking candidly, Vidyarthi said the layoff has left her uncertain about the future. She said she doesn’t know whether her next step will be another corporate role or starting her own venture. “I don’t know if I’m gonna make it, what I’m gonna do, or if I’m gonna start something of my own. I have no clue. I never thought I’d be here at this stage. But I am,” she said.

Vidyarthi admitted that the uncertainty of no longer receiving a regular paycheck is one of her biggest worries. “I will not have a salary coming in every month, no matter what. Maybe I’ll earn less, maybe I’ll earn more, I don’t know,” she added.

Internet reactions

The video has resonated with thousands of social media users, many of whom offered words of encouragement and related to her experience of being laid off. One user commented, “You will be fine..will have to fine..wishing you only the best..god bless.” Meanwhile, another wrote, “Something big and new is out there for you. So it is all part of the game that God has planned for you.”

A third user wrote, “All the best… All will be well…You will emerge more stronger nn successful.” A fourth user wrote, “Dear sunny don’t u worry, God has greater plan for u, it is not end of the world. The birds of the air neither work nor toil yet God feeds.”