Pune: It is only with the concerted efforts of everyone in this country that we can put up a fight against coronavirus. Now, Wipro Limited has too joined in and has collaborated with the government of Maharashtra to repurpose one of its IT campuses in Hinjewadi, Pune into a 450-bed hospital for Covid-19 patients.

The company will hand over the facility to the government by May 30. After a year, the hospital will be converted back to an IT facility, the Bengaluru-headquartered company said in a statement.

The 450-bed hospital, to be equipped to treat moderate cases, will include 12 beds to stabilise critical patients before shifting them to a tertiary care facility.

This is an independent, isolated COVID-19 dedicated complex that also includes 24 well-appointed rooms to accommodate doctors and medical staff, the company statement said.

Wipro said it will provide the physical infrastructure, medical furniture and equipment, besides appointing an administrator and skeletal support staff to help operationalise the hospital quickly with the required medical professionals.

”We are completely committed to supporting the country’s response to the pandemic and believe that we must all work together to deal with this crisis and minimise its human impact. We stand firmly with the Government of Maharashtra in its battle against COVID-19,” said Rishad Premji, Chairman, Wipro Limited.