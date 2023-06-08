Home

‘Witches’ in Canada? CCTV Footage Captures Topless Women Feeding on Deer Carcass in Dark

Corinea Stanhope, a 36-year-old resident of Powell River in British Columbia, expressed her surprise and confusion regarding the footage, stating that she had no prior knowledge of it and that it had frightened her family.

women feeding on deer carcass | Photo/ Youtube: Your World

A nature lover in Canada claims to have captured bizarre footage on her security camera, depicting two ‘witches’ engaged in a carcass-eating ritual.

“I don’t know what the heck was up with that. It really freaked us out, it’s not something you see every day,” Kennedy News quoted Corinea Stanhope as saying.

Corinea had installed the camera to monitor her property after spotting a deer carcass in her garden. Along with her 76-year-old grandfather, named Bob, she had set up the trail camera to observe animal movements. They had even captured footage of a bobcat on the camera.

According to Corinea, her grandfather was terrified after viewing the camera footage, which showed two scantily clad women consuming the carcass at night.

“I came the next day, and grandpa said he’d got naked people on the camera, and I said, ‘No, you didn’t.’ So, he showed me,” she said.

Stanhope informed Kennedy News that the camera recorded the women after sunset. She stated, “From the photos, it’s not clear, but one of the women had the hoof right up to her mouth. I don’t know if she was kissing it, smelling it, or even eating it. However, the act of touching a decaying carcass like that makes me feel sick, considering the amount of bacteria present. Perhaps they were paying their respects, but the fact that they were naked adds to the strangeness.”

Since sharing the pictures from the footage on social media, Corinea has received mixed reactions. Some people considered it a prank, while others suspected the involvement of satanic or other paranormal elements.

“That’s basically a walking demon from hell,” wrote a user.

“If you hear screaming stay inside and get a gun you leave it alone,” another user said.

