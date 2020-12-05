New Delhi: At a time when the world fights the coronavirus pandemic, a couple had a unique solution to get married on the scheduled date when the bride tested positive before their wedding. Soon after they posted the pictures of their unique wedding on social media, the photos of the ceremony has gone viral on the internet and is being widely shared by netizens. Also Read - Haryana Groom Ditches Mercedes, Arrives For His Wedding on a Tractor to Support Farmers' Protests | See Pics

The groom and the bride, Patrick Delgado and Lauren Jimenez are both residents of California and were all set to tie the knot on Nov. 20 after being a couple for four years. However, just three days before their big day, the bride tested positive. Also Read - Aditya Narayan Kisses Wife Shweta Agarwal in New Picture From The Wedding - Check Pics And Videos From Reception

Speaking to NBC News, Lauren said, “Everything that could go wrong did go wrong. I was really saddened because everything we had planned was already getting cancelled.” Also Read - Deoria DM Performs 'Kanyadaan' of Late BSF Jawan's Daughter, Wins Praise on Social Media

But even the fear of contracting the virus itself could stop them from tying the knot.

The couple got engaged in May last year and as their marriage license was set to expire just the day after their ceremony, the couple had to decide to move forward with a wedding under quarantine at the bride’s mother’s home in Ontario, California — about 40 miles east of downtown Los Angeles.

And on the wedding day, the groom, stood in a grey suit outside the house and the bride could be seen perched above from her second floor bedroom window.

A total of 10 guests attended the 45-minute wedding ceremony as family members, clad in white face masks and socially distanced witnessed the event outside Delgado’s window. There were also some guests who watched from their parked cars on the street.

And, as the couple exchanged their vows, they held the end of a flower-decorated ribbon made by the bride’s aunt. “It was a way of holding each other’s hand despite being so far away from each other,” said Lauren. She added that the impromptu wedding did not even allow her enough time to pick up her wedding dress, so she wore a white dress from her closet, and even did her own hair and makeup.

“I was just so happy and excited to be surrounded by my closest loved ones there,” she said. “It wasn’t about a big wedding, it was just about celebrating our love and life together, “the bride added.

Reacting to this unique wedding, the photographer from the event Jessica Jackson said, “It was the most 2020 wedding I have ever shot during Covid-19.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🍀Jessica Jackson (Castellano)🍀 (@jesscaste)



Jackson said the non-traditional nuptials looked like a scene pulled right out of a “fairytale.” She added, “They are a beautiful and resilient couple who were really put through the ringer, and there was only joy radiating off of them — through sickness and in health.”

After the ceremony, Lauren remained in her room as her new husband returned to his home, and, the couple ended the night apart with while watching the Netflix movie, “Holidate.” She said, “It’s almost like a funny story we’ll one day tell our children. Like, we couldn’t sleep in the same bed the same day we got married.”