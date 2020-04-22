Bhopal: Well, this piece of news might seem straight from a movie, but it’s true! Recently, in a bizarre incident, the Madhya Pradesh police found an engineer who had been living in a cave ever since the lockdown began on March 24. Also Read - Karnataka Govt to Start These Activities Outside Containment Zones From April 23 | Read Here

The person, hailing from Mumbai, and allegedly a software engineer by profession, had been living in a cave in the forest in Raisen district for almost a month now.

According to an India Today report, the man identified as Virendra Singh Dogra, had embarked on a popular pilgrimage called Narmada Parikrama in the area, when he got stranded in the forests after the lockdown.

It was only on April 19, that people spotted him living in a cave and reported the matter to the forest department and the police. When the cave was searched, a copy of Mahabharata along with a few clothes were found.

Superintendent of Police, Raisen, told India Today said that Singh had embarked on Narmada Parikrama but abandoned the journey midway. The parikrama involves circumambulating the Narmada River on foot, from its source in Amarkantak, Madhya Pradesh, to the river’s mouth in Gujarat.

When the police enquired, he explained that he is a resident of Navi Mumbai and also told them that his sister lives in Hyderabad, who confirmed his pilgrimage story.

He has now been handed over to his relatives’ house in Kuandevri village. Well, it can’t more dramatic than this!